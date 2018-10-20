Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Konnor defeated Rhyno @ 5:20 via pin [*¾]

– The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and No Way Jose @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– I did a column, “https://411mania.com/wrestling/csonka-now-2017-mae-young-classic-elite-8/” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

Konnor vs. Rhyno : Heath & Viktor are at ringside. They lock up and separate. Rhyno now looks to work the arm, lays in chops and they trade strikes. Rhyno rocks Konnor, hits a back elbow but Konnor follows with a clothesline and lays the boots to Rhyno. Konnor looks to ground things, Rhyno fights but Konnor keeps him down. He follows with rights, and they work into a double down. Back to the feet and Rhyno lays in rights, hits a shoulder tackle and another. The roll up gets 2. Rhyno then runs into the big boot and Konnor covers for 2. The elbow drop follows and Konnor covers for 2 again. He misses another elbow drop try, Rhyno lays in chops, but Konno slips out and hits an STO for the win. Konnor defeated Rhyno @ 5:20 via pin [*¾] Rhyno may be older and slower these days but usually brings some solid energy to these Main Event matches. He tried, but Konnor was so slow and lethargic here, and looked as if he was wrestling under water. Not good.

– Back to Raw for Ronda & Nikki. JIP as Nikki says she deserves to be champion, they made divas mean something, strong and powerful. They praise their reality shows, and they made fans want to see women’s wrestling. Rousey walked into an evolution that they started. Nikki says the championship Rousey holds wouldn’t exist without them. Rousey says she tried to be respectful, and that WWE was theirs first and she tried to not be judgmental even if the divas era made her sick. She thought the Bellas were cool and accepting and could work together. But Rousey admits she made a mistake, because the Bellas embody a stereotype, and are do nothing Bellas. They were only around for attention, and the only thing she was impressed with is how much they accomplished without talent while leaching off of their men and plagiarizing their move sets and are relics of the past waiting to be ended. She could rip their arms off, and she’s more than a petty face and a killer body, she will ruin them. Brie says Rousey is jealous of them, because the name Bella has done more in the past week than Rousey has done in her whole career. Nikki says they knocked down doors, while Rousey says she did that in judo, Strikeforce and in UFC. The only door Nikki ever knocked down was to Cena’s bedroom, which Cena threw her out of. Rousey wants to give them an as whooping, and they tease coming to the ring, and security arrives to protect them. Rousey kicks the shit out of security as the Bellas bail. Some will complain that Rousey was “being disrespectful” to the divas era (give me a break, in story this is an overly entitled woman that most fans absolutely loathe vs. a legit athlete that many love), but this was everything it needed to be. Some will say that the show is about empowerment, and that they went “slut-shaming” here, and while it may be low hanging fruit, they’ve done it before with Nikki, and it got a great reaction. Sure I’d love a match for the title built on pure competition, but that’s hard to do when you use “the legend” Nikki Bella who has no right to a title shot and isn’t believable as a challenger. I was completely shocked by the amount of Diva era defenders I saw on social media that were upset that “they treated Nikki so poorly” for “a cheap pop.” In terms of character, they came off well. Nikki came off as a delusional heel listing her accomplishments, while Rousey played well into the segment of fans that believe in what she said and hates the Bellas. This was way better than I expected, and hit the right buttons to get the crowd involved. If you want to get into a division presentation argument and the lack of female writers, that’s fair, but to claim this was something new or insulting to Nikki, she just did a whole season of a reality show based on her on again, off again, on again, off again relationship with Cena, which she produced and got paid handsomely for; I’m sure she was ok with it. They were playing roles to sell a match, and the dynamic worked. Despite a couple of minor stumbles, Rousey did really well in a big and long form promo segment here. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown 1000 for Edge & Becky. JIP as Edge says that you can win all the titles, be on all the posters, but the choices will change who you are and stain your soul. Edge sees a good person in Becky, but if you continue on, you end up alone… and you won’t even like yourself. Becky says he’s right, she doesn’t like herself, she LOVES herself and tells Edge to get out of her ring and tells him not to hurt his neck on the way out. Charlotte arrives and says Becky only cares about the title. But at Evolution, Becky won’t be able to run from her and attacks. They brawl and refs arrive to separate them. Smackdown legends Finlay and Jamie Noble also helped break it up. I really liked that, Edge got to play the role of Foley here, and was the right guy to have that talk with Becky, but Becky was having none of it and continued to be great. They did their best to heel Becky, but the crowd love her no matter what. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Smackdown 1000 for Mysterio vs. Nakamura. JIP as Rey is making his comeback but Nakamura crotches him up top. He follows and Rey fights him off, hits a RANA for 2. Rey springboards into a knee strike and Nakamura hits a running knee and that gets 2. Rey counters Kinshasa into a cradle for 2. Nakamura cuts him off, misses Kinshasa, and Rey hits a RANA. The 619 connects and the springboard frog splash finishes Nakamura. Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura @ 10:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with some communication issues, and a surprising lack of heat. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Smackdown 1000 for New Day vs. The Bar. JIP as the challengers hit a doomsday uppercut for 2. Cesaro takes out Kofi, and The Bar catch a Woods tope and toss him into the barricade. They then destroy the extra announce table as pancakes fly everywhere. Big Show arrives for reasons. He backs off the Bar and then chokeslams Kofi through the announce table. Brogue kick to Big E and we have new champions. The Bar defeated Champions The New @ 13:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good match despite the flat ending. Big Show is back two weeks and already turned heel, but him with the Bar is at least new. Celebrate Smackdown 1000 with Big Show turn 1000. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and No Way Jose : Jose dances, and frustrates Dawson. Dawson attacks ,grounds things and Jose quickly fights to his feet and takes Dawson down. Ryder tags in and that leads to some quick tags and double teams. Dawson fights off Jose, tags in Dash but Jose hits jabs and dropkicks to take control. Dawson distracts him as Dash attacks and takes control. Jose tries to battle back, but the revival use double teams to maintain control and pick up a near fall. Dash keeps things grounded, and the double teams continue as Dawson covers for 2. Jose hits a desperation backdrop and pop up punch. Tag to Ryder and he runs wild, hits the missile dropkick and then cradles Dawson for 2. Ryder follows with double neck breakers, and dropkicks both to the floor. back in and dash avoids the rough Ryder, Jose tags in and hits a high cross for 2. Dawson blind tags in, shatter machine, finish. The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and No Way Jose @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid tag match, with Ryder working hard as usual and the Revival just being a really good tag team. Give it another two minutes and it could have been good.

– Back to Raw for The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman. JIP as Ambrose & Rollins argue, Ambrose teases dirty deeds, but Dolph runs them together again and hits zigzag for 2. Drew now gets cut off by Reigns , but Braun is back and runs into he post s always. Drew then accidentally claymores Braun, spear by Reigns, and the Shield bomb finishes Dolph. The Shield defeated Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman @ 14:30 via pin [***] This was a good main event, but it feels like diminishing returns as the matches have all started running together, feel repetitive, and haven’t been as good. They continued the Ambrose tease angle, but all seems well for now as it was the heel that have imploded. Hopefully this means a singles push for Drew soon and the end of these six feuding. Post match, all is seemingly well with the Shield, Braun then rises from the dead and powerslams Dolph, but then runs into a claymore from Drew. Drew leaves on his own. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

6 legend