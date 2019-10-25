Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:25 via submission [**¼]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Mojo gets mic time, cutting off the conga line, who he hates. Mojo says he’s not a follower, and that the conga line shouldn’t follow Jose because Jose hasn’t done anything with his career. They need Mojo because he’s the real deal, played in the NFL and got a degree at 21.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : Main event scored big in the draft with these two. Jose attacks and we’re underway. Jose runs wild and hits a plancha. Back in and Jose heads up top and the high cross follows for 2. Mojo then cuts him off with the pounce, KO shot and wins. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:40 via pin [NR] I still see nothing in Mojo, yes he is an athlete, there was likely some potential at one point, but what the fuck is he? He goes from the hyped up jock and then gets sad, monologues in a mirror about largely nothing and then goes to the face paint booth at the country fair and that is apparently a character. It doesn’t help that he’s is Main Event purgatory, but he’s never impressed on TV. I just don’t have a clue what he’s supposed to be. $0.99 store broken Matt? Jose is a fine, fun undercard guy who if he plays his cards right will have a job for a decade opening live events and making good money, similar to R-Truth, but not as good. The match existed.

– Post match, Mojo runs down Jose and tells the conga line to follow him. They refuse so he beats up the cheeseburger with an Alabama slam to the barricade. He then kidnaps the conga line.

– We head back to Smackdown for Bayley on Miz TV. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the Street Profits vs. the Good Brothers and the reveal of Kevin Owens as their buddy. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up and Natalya grounds the action. Logan counters, takes control and follows with a shoulder tackle. Natalya hits an arm drag, works into counters and Natalya cradles her for 2. Natalya gets the abdominal stretch. Logan escapes and she gets an abdominal stretch. Natalya fights out and Logan cradles her for2. Natalya cuts her off with a basement dropkick for 2. Logan cuts her off, stunning her off the ropes and dumping her to the floor. Back in and Logan grounds the action, choking out Natalya in the ropes. The dropkick follows and the cover gets 2. She ground things with a cobra clutch. Natalya fires up and they then work into a double down. Natalya fires away with kicks, a clothesline and a facebuster. She follows with strikes. Logan kicks her away, hits a knee strike and heads up top. The high cross follows for 2. Natalya then cradles her for 2. Logan hits the running knee strike, misses a charge and Natalya locks on the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:25 via submission [**¼] They had an ok match with commentary spending their time forcing the narrative that Natalya is some kind of all time great.

– We close by going back to Raw for Shelton harassing Rey and then getting beat down by Cain Velasquez. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 62. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a great week four of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 5:25

* NXT Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 43:35

* The Comparison/Who Won Week Four: 1:05:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.