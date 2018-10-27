Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 10.26.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal @ 5:05 via pin [**]

– Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Revival @ 6:00 via pin [***]

Zack Ryder vs. Jinder Mahal : The Singhs are at ringside. Mahal attacks at the bell, lays in kicks, but Ryder cuts him off. He follows with rights, but the Singhs distract him allowing Mahal to take control. Mahal lays in strikes and grounds the action. Mahal hits the back elbow and knee drop, covering for 2. He then chokes him out in the ropes and lays in more rights. Mahal follows with elbows and knees, and again grounds things. Ryder fights to his feet, but Mahal quickly cuts him off and slams him to the buckles. Back to the grounded offense by Mahal, Ryder escapes with a jawbreaker, knee strikes and the dropkick. The Singhs save Mahal from the broski boot, and gets a cradle with the ropes for 2 but Ryder counters into a sunset flip for the win. Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal @ 5:05 via pin [**] This was only ok, Ryder’s fire and offense looked good, but Mahal took 90% of this with his bland and lumbering offense.

– Back to Raw for Roman’s big announcement. JIP as he said he’d defend the title, be here every week, and be a workhorse. But it’s lies. His real name is Joe and he’s been living with Leukemia for 11 years and it’s back. He has to relinquish the Universal title. When he was 22 he was diagnosed, and fought and it went into remission. It was a hard fight, football was over, he had a baby on the way and WWE gave him a chance. And when he made it, he got to perform in front of the WWE Universe and they made his dreams come true. He thanks them for always reacting to him. He gets “thank you Roman” chants. Life isn’t fair, it throws you a curveball, and now he has to go home and focus on his family and health. This isn’t a retirement speech, and when he beats this, he will come home and show everyone that he will stand in there and swing for the fences. “I will beat this and I will be back, and you’ll see me very soon. Thank you so much, I love you, and believe that.” He gets “thank you Roman” chants as he leaves the title in the ring. He hugs Dean & Seth as he leaves and they do the fist bump. I won’t claim he’s my favorite wrestler or anything like that, but what an absolutely horrible way to kick off the show. I wish Reigns the very best in his recovery. Horrible news. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for DX Talking. JIP as HHH says that they are coming to Crown Jewel and aren’t there to make them laugh, they are there to kick ass. We get wacky effects and Taker’s DONG. We see video of a graveyard and with Kane & Taker there. They claim they will end DX at Crown Jewel and will unleash their utter contempt. HHH & HBK should have stayed away, because you can’t outrun the reaper. They even have tombstones for DX. This will be DX’s final match because they will put them down and own their souls for eternity, and DX will never rest in peace. Well, that was certainly a segment to hype the match. It was fine, but did nothing to make me want to see the match. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for Ronda & Nikki’s Contract Signing. JIP as Ronda says that if either of them could hurt her with her hands behind her back, her mother would be ashamed. Ronda puts her hands behind her back and the Bellas enter the ring. Nikki mocks Ronda, and then says that Ronda promised her mother she’d win the Olympics and world championship, and that she’s never see her get hurt in the UFC and that she’d retire undefeated? Did you give your mother your word on that? She’s ashamed of you, and it will be even worse when a diva beats you for your title. Nikki signs and slaps Ronda. Ronda laughs her off and signs. She says come Sunday, “I will end you, I give you my word.” This was short and overall good. Nikki got to give Ronda some grief as payback from last week, and it played well as setup for Sunday. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Charlotte & Becky. JIP with Charlotte visiting the WWE Performance Center and giving her big sister talk to the NXT ladies. Becky Lynch arrives and interrupts and talks shit on Charlotte, and tells them not to make friends because they will stab you in the back. Becky then attacks and they brawl until the trainees hold Becky back. We now get a promo from Charlotte, who says Becky has crossed a line and what she’s done is unforgivable. She claims Becky changed and there is no going back. Charlotte plans to win the title back on Sunday and will stand over a friend that lost her way. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Revival : Roode and dash in to begin, they work into some back and forthwith Roode hitting a hip toss and shoulder tackle for 2. Dawson tags in and he wants Gable. Gable tags in and Dawson mocks his size. They lock up, work to the corner, and Gable looks to ground things with cradles and grounds the action. Dawson cuts him off with the hair, the Revival dump Gable but Roode fights them off and Gable is back and they clear the ring. The Revival quickly cut off Gable and ground him. Gable fights them off with double DDTs and tags in Roode who runs wild. He follows with chops and backdrops and then misses the blockbuster but Gable takes Dash to the floor and follows with a cannonball, but Dawson cuts him off. He runs into a spinebuster for 2. Dawson fights him off, Gable tags himself in and hits chaos theory for the win. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Revival @ 6:00 via pin [***] This was a good little sprint of a match with four guys that know tag team wrestling very well, and also continuing the Roode/Gable dynamic, where Gable tags himself in to pick up the win. This makes Roode conflicted, as while he won, Gable stole the glory again.

– Back to Raw for Rollins & Ambrose vs. Dolph & Drew. JIP as BRAUN’s music hits and Rollins gets a roll up for 2. Ref bump and Braun arrives at ringside. He and Drew brawl and fight to the floor and into the crowd. Braun beats his ass all the way backstage. Dolph is alone and now grabs the belt, Ambrose cuts him off, black out by Rollins and Ambrose rolls the ref back in and we have new champions. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre @ 19:25 via pin [***¾] Well shit, there’s a lot to unpack here. The match was very good and had a lot of heat for the possible title change. The ref bump and run in finish is far from my favorite, but it played well to continue the brewing Braun vs. Drew feud which started last week. The title win got over huge, and on tonight, the title change made sense with the Braun & Drew angle continuing and traditionally, when something bad happens or you can’t deliver something promised, companies will make it up with an unexpected title change. So they did that here, and then they pulled the heel turn. On one hand it came at the perfect time following the Roman announcement and title change, surely they wouldn’t run the perfect moment when they just won the titles? But they did and the angle got over big. Of course, now we have to deal with tag titles that will likely be vacated, but that may work well and become an avenue for the AOP (most likely) or Revival to get a run. Post match, and AMBROSE LAYS OUT ROLLINS WITH DIRTY DEEDS! He looks conflicted and then kicks the shit out of Rollins. Ambrose continues his attack on the floor, he peels up the mats and hits dirty deeds onto the exposed floor. You can read my Raw Review here.

