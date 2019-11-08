Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.08.19

– Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Erick Rowan and Eric Young @ 6:08 via pin [**½]

Shelton Benjamin vs. No Way Jose : Jose has gotten the conga line back from Mojo with no explanation come on Main Event be better than that. They lockup, working into counters as Jose dances. Benjamin is not amused and is cut off with a dropkick. Jose follows with the high cross for 2. Benjamin cuts him off with an enziguri and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, a suplex and covers for 2. Benjamin grounds the action. Jose fights to his feet and gets cut off with the big boot for 2. Benjamin grounds him with a neck crank, Jose fires up and hits a jawbreaker. They trade strikes and Jose follows with clotheslines and the corner splash and neck breaker for 2. Benjamin counters back, but Jose hits the backstabber. He looks for the KO shot but Benjamin hits a knee strike and pay dirt for the win. Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, and while I hate to see Shelton stuck on Main Event, at least I get to see him wrestle.

– Back to Smackdown for highlights of the NXT Invasion. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown again for Brock quitting the show and leaving for Raw. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We then head to Raw for the great Rey vs. Brock angle. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Erick Rowan and Eric Young : Young attacks Ryder to begin, taking control with elbow drops and covering for 2. Ryder cuts him off with clotheslines and Hawkins gets the sunset flip for 2. Ryder back in as they work quick tags and double teams for 2. Young dumps Ryder, Rowan tags in and hits the cross body on the floor. Post break and Rowan follows with a suplex on Ryder. Young tags in and they double team Ryder. Ryder fires back on Young and quickly gets cut off as Young covers for 2. Rowan now lays the boots to him, hits a back breaker and lariat and then works a neck crank. The cranium crunch follows, but Ryder escapes and then eats a back elbow. Rowan follows with elbow drops and Young tags in. He follows with strikes, chokes out Ryder and Rowan tags back in. Ryder fights him off, dumps Young and Rowan posts himself. Tag to Hawkins, he runs wild and follows with the Michinoku driver for 2. Ryder dumps Rowan, Ryder follows with a dive and Hawkins cradles Young for the win. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Erick Rowan and Eric Young @ 6:08 via pin [**½] This was another solid match, and it’s nice to se Ryder & Hawkins pick up some wins; I like those guys.

– We close by going back to Raw for the Seth Rollins vs. Adam Cole BAY BAY main event & show closing brawl. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

