Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.09.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable @ 7:50 via pin [***]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley : Mojo attacks at the bell and overpowers Breeze with ease, looking to get revenge from a recent loss. Mojo follows with a toss slam, and then repeatedly slams Breeze to the buckles and covers for 2. Mojo keeps him grounded, working a bland an uneventful heat, filled with a lot of yelling and posing. Breeze hits the desperation superkick and high cross, but Mojo rolls through and then Breeze counters into the half crab. Mojo makes the ropes, Breeze kicks him to the floor but he rushes backing and he chop blocks the knee, and hits a slam for 2. Mojo runs into a kick, Breeze up top and hits a high cross, they roll through, and Breeze gets the final cover and picks up the win again. Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Breeze working hard and picking up another win.

– Back to Raw for . JIP as Corbin says he plans to go to full time GM. He chose himself as captain of the Raw team, but he won’t be able to compete. Dolph & Drew are on the team. He has also chosen Braun for the team. Braun may be upset, but he taught him a lesson last week. Alexa Bliss will manage the women’s team and she’ll pick the competitors. She thanks Corbin and says she’s a natural born leader. She’ll be watching their matches closely and they will not lose to the B Show. She books Natalya & Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The Riott Squad. Kurt Angle arrives and says he has a fire lit under him and last year he led team Raw to victory and wants to compete again. Corbin declines, and tells him to take a permanent vacation. Angle suggests a match with Corbin, and the winner captains the team and if Angle wins, he’s also on the team. He calls Corbin an embarrassment and Corbin agrees to the match. The crowd tells Corbin he sucks and BRAAAAAAAAAAUN arrives, fights his way through security and Corbin runs away. The heels attack Braun and he fights through and chases Corbin. This was a solid opening segment as they start to set the stage for Survivor Series. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for Angle vs. McIntyre. JIP as Drew offers a leg to Angle, but Drew cuts him off and stomps away at him. Drew doesn’t give a shit about Angle here and continues to offer Angle a leg to attack, Drew just pummels him and makes Angle look him in the eyes, calling him an embarrassment. Angle fires up one last time, and gets the ankle lock, but Drew escapes. Drew hits an Angle slam and locks on the ankle lock, grapevines the leg and Angle taps. Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle via submission [**¾] I loved the story of Angle fighting with all he had, only for the new breed in McIntyre basically putting him down to prove himself. Strap the rocket on brother McIntyre. The match was solid, but a bit depressing. You can see that the inner fight is strong with Angle, but his body just isn’t willing anymore. The match was pretty good and told a good story and accomplished the goal of putting Drew over, but it’s likely for the best that Angle doesn’t work singles anymore, although I greatly respect his effort. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Joe vs. Hardy. JIP as Jeff fights off the clutch and hits the twist of fate. He heads up top and the swanton eats knees and Joe locks on the clutch and Jeff taps. Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy @ 9:30 via submission [**¾] Joe gets his revenge following his wonky world cup qualifier loss to Hardy when they did the knee injury angle. This was a pretty good match with a fun closing stretch. Post match, Bryan and Joe brawl, Miz makes the save and Shane arrives and Bryan doesn’t know it’s him and takes him down before leaving. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

The Revival vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable : The Revival is looking for revenge as Roode & Gable recently beat them. Gable takes control early, tags in Roode and they double team Dawson but the Revival quickly takes over and double teams Roode. Quick tags and more double teams lead to near falls on Roode. Dawson misses a charge, tags in Dash and Gable tags in as well. Gable runs wild, dumps Dash to the floor and then he and Roode dump Dawson. Post break, and the Revival cut off Gable, with Dash taking control. Gable counters back into a sunset flip for 2. Dawson in and lays in strikes, Dash with a cheap shot and Dawson hits a slingshot suplex for 2. Double teams follow, and Dash again covers for 2. Dash grounds the action, Gable slowly fights to the feet and dumps him. Dawson stops the tag Gable fights him off and Roode is in and runs wild on the Revival. The spinebuster follows; Dawson cuts him off as Gable takes out Dash. Blockbuster but Roode and Gable hits the moonsault for 2. The Revival takes out Roode, back in and Gable gets a cradle. Blind tag; shatter machine, and the Revival win. The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable @ 7:50 via pin [***] This was another good match between these two teams, If only we could get some good wrestling on Raw more often.

– Back to Raw for Rollins vs. AOP. JIP as Rollins heads up top and hits the high fly flow for a good near fall. Rezar hits the powerbomb and the neck breaker/powerbomb combo finishes Rollins. The AOP defeated Champion (s) Seth Rollins @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a great babyface performance from Rollins, and I am happy that the AOP won the titles. This felt like a HUGE missed opportunity to solidify the AOP as monsters as they theoretically should have just run through Rollins in dominant fashion. Rollins has enough equity with the audience that it wouldn’t’ have hurt him at all and the AOP needed a dominant win more than Rollins needed a gutsy babyface performance. Good match, but questionable booking of it. You can read my Raw Review here.

