Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Scott Stanford hosts from in studio since they were in the UK and taped no matches for Main Event. We head back to Raw for highlights of WALTER vs. Rollins, and the complete Imperium vs. Rollins, Owens, & The Street Profits match. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Street Profits vs. Imperium : Wolfe and Seth begin as he dumps Seth and Barthel slams him to the steps. WALTER lights him up with strikes and back in, WALTER covers for 2. Wolfe tag back in and they double team Seth. Wolfe grounds the action, Seth fights to his feet and fires back until Wolfe hits a German for 2. Barthel tags in and beats down Seth in the corner. He chokes him out and Aichner tags in. They work double teams and cover for 2. WALTER tags back in and works grounded strikes on Seth. Seth fights off the sleeper, fights off Imperium but WALTER hits John Woooooo and a powerbomb. WALTER dumps the other faces and heads up top but Seth follows him up and hits the superplex. He now works over Wolfe, dumps him and tags in Kevin he hits a cannonball to the floor, and then hits superkicks for all. The swanton gets 2 on Wolfe as WALTER makes the save. It breaks down, Seth hits a dive, tope con hello by Ford and Kevin hits a stunner, blackout by Seth and that’s that. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Street Profits defeated Imperium @ 6:55 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match, but I really hate a unified force like Imperium losing to a hodgepodge team like this, but it was expected.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Becky & Charlotte vs. The Kabuki Warriors. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for New Day winning the tag team titles. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for highlights of King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for highlights of the Fiend attacking Daniel Bryan. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for highlights of Randy Orton, Ricochet, & Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long. * Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.