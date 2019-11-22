Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.22.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated Malachi Kickpads @ 3:30 via pin [NR]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young @ 7:10 via pin [***]

Mojo Rawley vs. Malachi Kickpads : They lock up and Mojo follows with knee strikes and tosses him around. Kickpads fires back and runs into a clothesline. Mojo asks who the hell he is, mocks Kickpads and beats him down some more. He grounds the action, talking constantly to no real reaction. Mojo slams him down and celebrates. Kickpads fires back again, Mojo no sells him but Kickpads finally takes him down but the Alabama slam finishes it. Mojo Rawley defeated Malachi Kickpads @ 3:30 via pin [NR] Squash; Mojo continues to be a directionless dude with wacky face paint putting in minimal effort for $500,000 a tear; great work if you can get it.

Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young : They lock up and Young follows with strikes until Alexander counters with a dropkick and arm drags. Young takes him to the ropes, follows with strikes but Alexander counters with a head scissors and dropkick. Young cuts him off and slams him to the apron and the neck breaker on the floor follows. Back in and Young takes the heat, stuns Alexander off the ropes and covers for 2. Young follows with strikes in the corner, and then works a hanging dragon sleeper. The elbow drop connects for 2. He grounds the action, maintaining control. Alexander fights to his feet, counters out and follows with chops and a dropkick. He lands clotheslines, a back elbow and the back handspring kick. Alexander follows with a tope con hello and backing, the slingshot flatliner connects for 2. Young then cuts him off with a DDT for 2. Young heads up top and Alexander cuts him off, follows him up and Young knocks him off and the elbow drop follows for a good near fall. Young looks to continue the offense but Alexander connects with the lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young @ 7:10 via pin [***] It’s funny, in many ways I’m shocked Eric Young isn’t used on TV more. He’s a really good wrestler, can connect with a crowd, can get guys over, and never has a bad match. Also, I would have bet money once Jarrett showed Vince all of his comedy stuff from TNA, Vince would have fallen in love with him and made him a mainstay comedy guy on TV. Anyway, the match was good and fun.

