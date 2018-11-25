Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.23.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox @ 5:36 via pin [**]

– Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal @ 4:20 via pin [*¾]

Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox : They lock up and work to the ropes. Fox hits a shoulder tackle, Moon kips up and Fox takes her back down until Moon escapes again and Fox levels her with a forearm strike. Fox follows with a sunset flip for 2 and then slams her down and lays the boots to her. Fox grounds things, pulling at the hair and follows with strikes. Moon fights to her feet, and slams Fox down for the full escape. Moon fires back with forearms, kicks, and then misses the high cross and Fox covers for 2. Moon lays in kicks, and hits the tornado suplex. The eclipse finishes it. Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox @ 5:36 via pin [**] This was ok, Fox is still no good and Nigel being forced to call her one of the best WWE stars of all time was pathetic. Moon worked hard, sold well, and thankfully won.

– Back to Raw for Ronda Rousey. We first see highlights of Charlotte destroying her at Survivor Series. Someway, somehow, she will find Charlotte and they will finish what they started last night. But she’s no there to hit poses or play to sympathy. She will show us who a real champion is. She won’t pick opponents, and will fight even if she’s not 100% and prove she’s a real champion. She issues an open challenge and says if she can’t defend, she doesn’t deserve to be champion. Corbin arrives and denies her request to protect the TLC title match. Rousey says she doesn’t care and refuses to pull out of a fight because she’s the baddest bitch on the planet and demands a challenger… or maybe he wants a shot. Corbin agrees to allow her to compete. I would have been fine with her kicking the shit out of Corbin. They lock up, toss by Rousey and strikes follow. James cuts her off with kicks, knees, and strikes. James is attacking the injured ribs and follows with kicks and chops. James slaps her and grounds the action. Rousey escapes, hits takedowns and her Piper’s pit slam. She hits another and a third. The arm bar finishes it. Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James @ 2:20 via submission [NR] WWE was reportedly very concerned over the negative reaction Rousey got at Survivor Series, so this was a rebound to put her over as a resilient and dominant champion, even when hurt. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Charlotte. There will be no apology as Charlotte enjoyed every second of beating her ass. She did it for Smackdown, her girls, and Becky. She’s been fighting with and against Becky, but on Sunday she fought for her. Charlotte gave Rousey the beating Becky would have. Rousey bowed down to the queen on Sunday. Paige now arrives and says Charlotte doesn’t have to apologize as they enjoyed what she did. Charlotte says if Rousey gets in her business she put her head in another chair and stomp away on it, and no one will stop her. Paige says Charlotte snapped and no one can stop her, but she attacked refs, and you never do that. So Paige has no choice but to fine her $100,000. Charlotte isn’t impressed, and the IIconics arrive. They make fun of Charlotte for her actions on Sunday. They know they are Paige’s favorites, and they want to do her a favorite and take that $100,000 from Charlotte. Charlotte promises to make one of them the next Ronda Rousey. This was a solid opening segment to play off of Survivor Series and to give Charlotte a chance to brag about what she did to Ronda. The IIconics added nothing to this. This leads to highlights of the BAD matches she had with the IIconics. After the second match, Charlotte spears them both and repeatedly slams them onto the announce table. Charlotte then slams them to the steps and tosses Kay over the announce table and does the same to Royce. She poses. They tried to make Charlotte into a beast, but the IIconics are just really bad. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Daniel Bryan. His explanation is not for them, his act of betrayal was 3-years in the making. When he retired and gave up on his dreams. Bryan doesn’t accept failure. He realized his mistakes, and decided to fight and spent hours in a hyperbaric chamber every day. It allowed him to focus, to fight for his dreams, and it worked. Against all odds, he returned. He received the loudest reactions he ever heard, but for these people, it was just a moment. They weren’t part of the struggle and pain. He refused to move on, but these people moved on as these idiots cheer for Styles. These fans are fickle, and the YES chants grew quiet, and when the ref was down, he didn’t give up and his dreams took over and did what they were programmed to do and he kicked Styles in the balls. His dreams made him realize he didn’t need these people, and they told him he didn’t need to beat Brock to win. He won because he allowed Brock to beat the weakness out of him. A new man has emerged, and the old Bryan the fans loved, is dead. The YES movement is dead. And all that remains is the new Bryan, the WWE champion. The only thing that matters is that you never give up on your dreams again. Good work from Bryan, making sure the fans didn’t like him at all and becoming a completely unhinged character. I’m in on the new Bryan. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– We get brief highlights of the Bran Strowman injury angle from Raw.

Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal : They lock up and work to the ropes. We get a break, lock back up and they break again and Crews then lays in rights. Crews picks up the pace, mocks Mahal and hits a dropkick. Mahal cuts him off with a knee strikes, and clubbing blows to the back. Crews fires back with a back elbow and moonsault to the floor. Back in and Mahal grounds the action and slows things to a crawl. Time stands still until Crews tries to fire up and hits a suplex. The enziguri follows, and then a running boot and clothesline. Mahal fires back with a superkick for 2. Crews fires back, press slams Mahal and the standing moonsault finishes it. Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal @ 4:20 via pin [*¾] This was not very good and felt like it was closer to 15-minutes long. Mahal just drags things down, the pacing was poor, and he still has to work minute long rest holds in sub 5-minute matches.

– Back to Raw for Seth & Dean. Dean, thinking Seth has left, makes his way out into the ring. Dean says this is way too easy. He knows the fans want to see Seth beat him up because he turned on them and all of their dirty children. You would all do the same for money or a free meal. He’s justified in what he’s done and he’s nothing like the fans. They make him sick and says they smell, calling them phony LA garbage. Seth is back and rushes to the ring. He tackles Dean and dumps him to the floor, suicide dive follows and he then pummels him. Refs try to break it up, and Seth hits a superkick but Dean low blows him. Dean lays him out with dirty deeds and hits another. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

