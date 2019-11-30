Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 11.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:18 via submission [**]

– No Way Jose defeated Eric Young @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan : Logan just came from the hunting lodge, wearing her khaki pants instead of her traditional gear. They lock up and trade strikes as Logan grounds things. She follows with a shoulder tackle but Natalya fires back and Logan takes her down and lays the boots to her. Logan fires back, they work to the floor and Logan slams her to the barricade. Back in and Logan covers for 2. She follows with strikes in the corner, but Natalya gets a sloppy cradle for 2. Knee strike by Logan and she grounds things, covering for 2. Logan keeps things grounded, but Natalya fires up and hits a rolling clothesline for 2. Logan fires back, misses a charge and Natalya cradles her for 2. Natalya posts her and gets the sharpshooter and wins. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:18 via submission [**] So Natalya is still a thing, commentary was over the top in hyping her as a legend type figure, but it’s really time to start putting some others over as there just isn’t much to do with Natalya anymore. I’d love to see Logan get a real chance and more than 5-minute Main Event specials. The match was your basic ** Main Event special.

– We get highlights of Brock vs. Rey from Survivor Series.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Seth Rollins turning heel in the opening promo, You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Rey Mysterio winning the US Title over AJ Styles. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

No Way Jose vs. Eric Young : They lock up and Jose dances until Young takes him down. Jose fights to his feet, works the arm and dances into a side headlock. Young cuts him off with strikes and beats him down. Jose fires back with strikes and chops, the neck breaker follows and he then hits an airplane spin into a slam for 2. Young powders and beats up members of the conga line. Jose makes the save. Post break and Jose hits a leg drop for 2. He follows with strikes, but Young cuts him off and dumps him. He follows him out and follows with elbows and rolls him back in, covering for 2. The hanging dragon sleeper follows, and the flying Memphis fist drop gets 2. Young grounds things until Jose hits a jawbreaker and follows with strikes, a backdrop and the corner splash. The backstabber follows for 2. Jose takes him up top, follows him up and Young shoves him off and the elbow drop connects for 2. Young heads back up and Jose cuts him ff, pop up punch and Young is done. No Way Jose defeated Eric Young @ 6:40 via pin [**½] Nice solid match here, Jose can be fun and Young can work with anyone.

– We close by going back to Rollins vs. Owens in the Raw main event. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 70. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review week 9 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 92-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (11.27.19) Review: 2:25

* NXT TV (11.27.19) Review: 43:05

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:15:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.