Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:55 via pin [**]

– Mojo Rawley defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Main Event Mickie James is back on commentary this week.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan : This is a rematch from last week that nobody asked for. They lock up and work to he mat. Logan follows with a shoulder tackle, but Natalya counters into a knee bar. Logan kicks her way out and transitions to a half crab. Natalya escapes, grounds Logan but Logan cuts her off with s knee strike. To the floor they go as Logan follows with strikes and rolls her back in. Natalya rushes her to the corner, and follows with suplexes. Logan powders, and then stuns Natalya off the ropes. The running knee strike follows for 2. Logan grounds the action with a cobra clutch, Natalya fights to her feet and cuts off Logan, covering for 2. Logan fights off the sharpshooter, hits double knees but Natalya cradles her for the win. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:55 via pin [**] So, Natalya vs. Sarah Logan is the new Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan, only Sarah doesn’t get to won any matches because WWE is still trying to sell you on the fact that Natalya is a pioneer and all time great. It’s cool if they want Logan to work with Natalya for seasoning, but she’s just spinning her wheels big time with no upward mobility in sight despite her random Survivor Series appearance; the match was perfectly ok.

– Back to Raw for Seth’s apology, confrontation with Kevin Owens, and AOP attacking and kidnapping Owens. We also see footage of Lana & Lashely’s arrest. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the Kabuki Warriors defeating Charlotte. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for highlights of Reigns defeating Roode and then killing him post match. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

Mojo Rawley vs. Cedric Alexander : Mojo stalls to begin. They lock up and Mojo attacks with knee strikes. he lays the boots to him in the corner, chokes him out and Alexander firs back with chops as Mojo cuts him off until Alexander gets a cradle for 2. The head kick follows, and back handspring kick gets 2. Alexander follows with kicks, but Mojo hits the Alabama slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:55 via pin [NR] This was fucking depressing. Remember Cedric’s feud with Styles where he constantly lost and everyone said he’s not buried and that he’d be fine because he’s on TV and they certainly big have plans for him? Yeah, about that, when you’re losing to MOJO on MAIN EVENT in under three-minutes, you have been buried.

– Back to Smackdown for the Bryan vs. Fiend angle. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

We can only hope that it leads to this…

– We close by going back to Raw main event tag match and Orton laying out Styles to close the show. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

