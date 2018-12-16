Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.07.18  

Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.14.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Gran Metalik defeated Konnor, Viktor, & Curt Hawkins @ 7:27 via pin [**¾]

Tyler Breeze vs. Mojo Rawley : Mojo attacks right away, working over Breeze in the corer and then tossing him around with ease. Mojo follows with head butts, chokes out Breeze, and keeps whipping him to the buckles. Mojo grounds things, talks a lot, but Breeze fights to his feet but gets slammed right back down. Mojo hits a corner splash, but runs into a superkick and that gets 2. Mojo to the floor, catches a Breeze high cross and slams him to the apron. Back in and the cover gets 2. Breeze battles back, hits an enziguri, and follows with forearm strikes and the sunset flip gets the win. Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, both guys played their roles well, but it just never had the chance to get past solid.

– Back to Raw for Dolph vs. Drew. JIP as McIntyre talks trash, zigzag by Dolph and that gets 2. McIntyre kills Dolph with the claymore and wins. Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] It was pretty good, but played well as McIntyre won and kicked the shit out of Dolph post match to stand tall ahead of Sunday’s PPV. Post match, McIntyre kicks the shit out of Dolph until agents and refs make the save. McIntyre hits another claymore and sends Dolph into the LED board. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Charlotte vs. Asuka. JIP as Charlotte heads up top, the moonsault eats knees, and the Asuka lock follows. Charlotte fights and they spill to the floor. Charlotte gets the kendo and attacks Asuka for the DQ. Asuka defeated Charlotte @ 15:50 via DQ [***½] This was a very good main event, and the non-finish worked here, because I think these two will be continuing after TLC. Plus it led to a great post match angle to build to TLC. Post match, Charlotte hits Becky and gets an ass beating for her trouble. Asuka takes her out and beats on Charlotte with the kendo and then Becky. Asuka stands tall to close the show. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Gran Metalik vs. Konnor, Viktor, & Curt Hawkins : Dorado and Viktor into begin, with Viktor looking to use his power advantage. Dorado escapes, picks up the pace and hits the dropkick. The Lucha now triple team Viktor, Hawkins tags in and they clear out the ring and stand tall. Konnor catches a Kalisto plancha and press slams him to he floor, which had to suck. That allows Hawkins to take control back in the ring, as he goes for repeated near falls. Tag to Viktor and he stomps the shit out of Kalisto. Konnor now tags in, grounding the action. He lays in some uppercuts, tags in Viktor, and he maintains the heat on Kalisto. Kalisto hits a desperation jawbreaker but Hawkins tags in and cuts him off. Konnor back in and lays in rights and then covers for 2. Kalisto fights off a suplex, Konnor charges, misses, and posts himself. Metalik gets the hot tag and runs wild on Hawkins. The missile dropkick connect and Viktor makes the save. The lucha take control with superkicked and dropkicks. Metalik hits the ropewalk elbow drop and finishes Hawkins. Lince Dorado, Kalisto, & Gran Metalik defeated Konnor, Viktor, & Curt Hawkins @ via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match with a really fun closing stretch, the heat on Kalisto felt way too long and a bit boring, but otherwise pretty good stuff here. Hawkins drops to 0-238.

– Back to Raw for Rollins vs. Corbin. JIP as Rollins sends Corbin to the steps, hits a superkick and lays Corbin on the table on the floor. Rollins heads up top and hits high fly flow and puts Corbin through the table. Rollins climbs the ladder, but Slater is back up and shoves the ladder over. Slater drags Corbin back in and Corbin climbs. Rollins takes out Slater, and powerbombs Corbin through a table. Superkick to Slater, black out to Corbin, and Rollins grabs the belt and retains. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin @ 24:35 [**¾] All praise in the world to Seth Rollins, who busted his ass for 25-minutes to try and make Baron Corbin look like a competent professional wrestler and a real threat to his championship. It really didn’t work, but Rollins put on an amazing one-man show here tonight. Thanks to Rollins, the smoke and mirrors, and the big bumps, it ended up a pretty good match. But really, with nearly 25-minutes, all the advantages, and working with Rollins, the fact that Corbin couldn’t have a very good to great match with Rollins speaks volumes. Corbin’s deficiencies as a worker were on full display here, with poor pacing when in control, bad selling, and just no sense of urgency or real aggression. Add in the cliché evil ref shit to go along with Corbin’s tired act and they are all negatives. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

