Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.07.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins @ 6:00 via pin [**¾]

– The B Team and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Ascension @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins : They lock up, work into some back and forth and Hawkins hits a dropkick. Hawkins helps Breeze up, Breeze wants no part of it and attacks him. Hawkins quickly cuts him off, puts him in the tree of WHOA and follows with a dropkick for 2. Breeze fires back with an enziguri, and then lays the boots to Hawkins as he shows more of an aggressive side. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. He puts Hawkins in the thereof WHOA, but Haskins sits up and avoids the dropkick. He follows with rights, clotheslines and a Michinoku driver for 2. Hawkins sets to attack, hits s huge lariat and that gets a good near fall. Hawkins is fired up, Breeze runs to the ropes and hits a superkick and unprettier for the win. Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins @ 6:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, with Breeze heeling it up and the crowd getting behind Hawkins as he again came close, but failed again. Hawkins drops to 0-239.

– Back to Raw for Dean Ambrose is Bane!. JIP as Ambrose runs down the city and fans as diseased. He takes off the mask and says he was viciously attacked by Rollins. He riled Rollins up, noting that Rollins is needy. Rollins always has to have control and have things be his way. Rollins and the fans are weak and needy. The Shield used to be something to be proud of, but Seth & Roman wanted to be role models. They chant for Roman and Ambrose says life sucks and you don’t get what you want. They changed, they sold out, but Ambrose has never changed and still has his integrity. He made the mistake of trusting people, but no longer, he’s now WWE’s moral compass. At TLC, he will make Rollins lose control of everything, including the IC Title. That will fall safely into Ambrose’s hands. Rollins arrives and takes out the riot geeks and dumps Ambrose to the floor. He takes out the riot geeks as Ambrose tries to run and they brawl into the crowd. Ambrose finally uses a gas mask to cut off Rollins, and beats him down at ringside. Ambrose hits dirty deeds on the floor and stands tall. The geeks roll Rollins back in the ring and Ambrose hits dirty deeds again. Once we got past the wacky Dean and his inoculation bullshit, this was a good segment, playing off of recent weeks and building to the upcoming TLC Match. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Styles vs. Miz. JIP as Styles fights back, dumps Miz, and hits a slingshot forearm to the floor. Bryan distracts Styles, allowing Miz to slam Styles to the steps. Back in, and the skull-crushing finale connects but Styles kicks out at 2. Miz now attacks the leg, but Styles fights off the figure four. Styles has too fight off Bryan, and then locks on the calf crusher and Miz taps. AJ Styles defeated The Miz @ 13:0 via submission [***½] This was a very good match, as AJ & Miz have good chemistry. It played off of the angle earlier in the show and led to a great post match angle. Post match, Bryan attacks Styles and targets the knee before slamming him to the post. Bryan then chop blocks Styles and applies the heel hook until refs make the save. he then head kicks and stomps the shit out of Styles. He runs down the fans, chop blocks Styles again and locks on another heel hook to close the show. Insane, vegan, environmentalist warrior Daniel Bryan is awesome. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

The B Team and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley and The Ascension : Axel and Mojo to begin. Mojo looks to attack, Axel works him over and tags in Dallas. Mojo cuts him off, tags in Viktor and we get a stand off an they all brawl. Mojo takes control until Ryder hits a neck breaker and Axel & Viktor tags in, Axel runs wild and Mojo makes the save. It breaks down, Dallas is dumped and Axel sunset flips Viktor and wins. The B Team and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley and The Ascension @ 2:25 via pin [NR] That was a huge waste of time, but at least the boys escaped catering.

– Back to Smackdown for Women’s contract signing. JIP as Becky says she makes history every time she steps into the ring and plans to do that at TLC. Nothing can compare to the pain she went through to get here, she’ll do anything to win and “I can’t say the same for you dopes.” Charlotte tells her to get off of saying she was given a chance, but she picked things up for Becky and took out Rousey, while it only took Jax one punch to take her out. She’ll do worse to Becky with tables, ladders and chairs. Asuka reminds Charlotte that Becky beat her, but Becky hasn’t beaten Asuka. Asuka claims she would have beaten Ronda and at TLC, she will win. Charlotte is not impressed and reminds Asuka that she broke her streak. Asuka says Charlotte got lucky one time. Becky says neither of them can beat Ronda or her. She signs and leaves. Charlotte runs her down and says she’s winning at TLC. Asuka rants in Japanese, and Charlotte says she will finish Asuka at TLC. Charlotte signs and then Asuka; Asuka then says she wants to break Charlotte right now. Mandy & Sonya arrive. They aren’t impressed, calling Charlotte & Asuka undeserving. Sonya says Asuka won last week via fluke, but that won’t happen again. Mandy questions what happens if Charlotte & Asuka don’t make it to TLC, so Paige Teddy Long’s this thing. This was pretty good, with Becky delivering again, Charlotte being a hateful bitch, and Asuka yelling angrily in Japanese always works. I’m still confused by the on again/off again relationship with Mandy & Sonya. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Raw for Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon vs. Tamina & Nia Jax. JIPas it breaks down, takedown by Rousey, eclipse by Moon, and Rousey arm bars Tamina for the win. Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon defeated Tamina & Nia Jax @ 7:30 via submission [*½] This was really rough, Moon & Rousey looked good, but Jax and particularly Tamina were bad. You can read my Raw Review here.

