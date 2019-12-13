Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.13.19  

Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eric Young defeated No Way Jose @ 4:30 via pin [**¼]

– Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Eric Young vs. No Way Jose : Young tries to attack at the bell but Jose cuts him off and dances with him as he follows with a shoulder tackle. The airplane spin follows and the cover gets 2. Young stuns him off the ropes, the conga lie catches him so Young wipes them all out with a plancha. Back in and the cover gets 2. Young works a hanging dragon sleeper, and follows with a clubbing strike for 2. He lays the boots to Jose, follows with elbows and covers for 2. Jose fires up, hits clotheslines and a backdrop. The corner splash follows and the backstabber gets 2. Jose climbs the ropes and Young cuts him off and the wheelbarrow neck breaker finishes it. Eric Young defeated No Way Jose @ 4:30 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match to start of the show. Jose is a good show opening guy and that’s a role he can ride out for years if he wants to. I am still shocked that old Double J hasn’t fired up a bunch of Eric Young comedy stuff for Vince and gotten him a better spot, because Young’s entertaining, does comedy Vince loves, is a good worker, and could be doing more. Nothing huge, but at the very least a wacky tag team with R-Truth would be fun.

– Back to Smackdown for Miz & Bray Wyatt shenanigans, setting up their TLC match. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Owens getting his ass beat by AOP and Rollins revealing himself as the dark overlord. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the set up for Charlotte & Lynch vs. The Kabuki Warriors at TLC. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander : They shake hands and lockup, working into counters as Ricochet gets a cradle for 2. Lockup again and Cedric takes him down, they pick up the pace, working into counters as they work into a standoff. Cedric follows with chops, taking Ricochet down. Ricochet fires back, they trade and Ricochet hits an enziguri and another. Dropkick by Cedric and both men are down. Post break and Ricochet hits the springboard clothesline and running shooting star press for 2. Cedric fights off the benadryller, slams Ricochet to the apron and follows with the Michinoku driver for 2. Ricochet counters the lumbar check and follows with a superkick, and recoil finishes it. Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:00 via pin [**½] Remember Cedric’s feud with Styles where he constantly lost and everyone said he’s not buried and that he’d be fine because he’s on TV and they certainly big have plans for him? Yeah, about that… Another question for you, remember Ricochet’s feud with Styles where he constantly lost and everyone said he’s not buried and that he’d be fine because he’s on TV and they certainly big have plans for him? Yeah, about that… Anyway, they got 5-minutes,it was perfectly solid, and no one watched it. But they’re fine.

– Back to Raw for the Lana/Rusev divorce segment. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We close by going back to Smackdown for Roman Reigns being turned into dog food Jesus. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 74. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 11 of AEW vs. NXT TV, and then preview WWE TLC 2019. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW (12.11.19) Dynamite Review: 2:25

* NXT TV (12.11.19) Review: 42:40

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:02:20

* Previewing WWE TLC 2019: 1:09:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.