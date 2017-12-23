Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.22.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:05 via pin [**¼]

– Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:05 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are back for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari lays in strikes to begin, but Kalisto scores with a head scissors and enziguri. The corkscrew arm drag and senton to the floor follows. Back in they go and Daivari avoids the Salida del sol. Daivari stuns him off the ropes and hits a lariat for 2. Daivari takes the heat, slamming Kalisto to the mat and starts going for covers. Daivari slows things down, shocking I know, working an abdominal stretch. Kalisto counters out into a sleeper, but Daivari slams him to the corner for the break. Kalisto fires back with kicks, but runs into a spinebuster for 2. Daivari argues with the ref, heads up top and misses the splash. Kalisto catches him with kicks, and the spiked RANA. More kicks follow, but Daivari avoids the high cross and follows with the frog splash for 2. Daivari talks trash, picks up Kalisto, and Kalisto finishes him with the Salida del sol. Never monologue dude, it’s the downfall of every villain. Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:05 via pin [**¼] This was an overall fine little match, Daivari is a technically sound wrestler, but bores me something terrible. Little did Kalisto know that 24 hours later he’d get beat down by Kendrick & Gallagher and then have some asshole throw a water bottle in his face.

– We get highlights from Clash of Champions, where Kevin & Sami kept their jobs. You can read my Clash of Champions Review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for Shane confronting Daniel Bryan. JIP as Bryan says he did what he did to protect Shane from himself. He gets thank you Daniel chants. Shane says he doesn’t need his protection, but Bryan disagrees. Bryan says Shane’s passion can get the best of him, and he was protecting their idea, their Smackdown; the land of opportunity for everyone. Shane says he understands, but warns Bryan that Kevin & Sami will stab him in the back. Bryan says he has fought against the business in the past, and if Shane wants to fire someone, fire him. Bryan doesn’t want Shane to turn into Mr. McMahon. Shane says he trusts Bryan and wishes him luck with tonight’s show. This was a solid segment to play off of the Clash of Champions angle, I thought Bryan was particularly good here. We also got highlights of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. It was a good and fun main event, and a little better than the Tribute to the Troops match. It was a fun way to close the show. You can read my Smackdown Review at this link.

Apollo Crews w/Titus O’Neil vs. Curt Hawkins : Dana Brooke is now playing the role of Alexandra York. The Hawkins vs. Crews series continues as Hawkins continues to look for a win. They lock up to begin, Crews immediately picks up the pace and works arm drags, taking Hawkins down. Hawkins counters out, working a side headlock. Crews escapes, hits shoulder blocks and follows with the dropkick, covering for 2. Hawkins then lays down and tells Crews to pin him. It was a trick, but Crews cuts him off and takes him to the floor. Hawkins fights back, posting Hawkins. Post break, and Crews hits the standing moonsault for 2. Hawkins cuts off the powerbomb and hits a suplex covering for 2. Hawkins up top, gets cut off and Crews follows him up, they battle and Hawkins gets a sunset bomb for 2. Hawkins talks trash, allowing Crews to fire back. Crews hits the running kick and Apollo bomb for the win. Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:05 via pin [**½] The streak lives as Hawkins drop to 0-146. This was a perfectly solid match here, they work well enough together, but hopefully we can move on from this pairing.

– Back to Raw for the Women’s Royal Rumble announcement. Stephanie McMahon is here and talks about the women’s revolution, and praises the women of WWE and how they inspire little girls with their passion and talent. But it’s not enough, she wants them to make history again, and announces the first ever women’s Royal Rumble. The announcement got a great reaction. We also get reactions from the women’s roster following the announcement. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Sheamus, Cesaro, & Joe vs. Rollins, Ambrose, & Jordan. JIP, as Joe is working over Rollins with knee strikes, Joe then runs him over, covering for 2. Sheamus tags back in and he and Cesaro work double teams, covering for 2. Sheamus takes control, working the back that was worked over in the opener by Jordan. Rollins manages a desperation DDT, but Joe tags in and cuts him off. Joe runs wild, hitting the corner enziguri, Jordan makes the save but gets tossed to the floor. Rollins keeps fighting, avoids the charge and Sheamus posts himself. Cesaro cuts off Rollins, stopping the tag. Rollins tries to power up, great fight spot here from Rollins, but he gets tossed to the floor. Sheamus and Joe lay the boots to him, but Ambrose and Jordan make the save. Ambrose and Rollins take over on the floor, and back in, Rollins cleans house, clearing out he ring and hits a suicide dive, wiping out the pile. Ambrose is selling his arm and the doctor arrives, and back in, Rollins eats a brogue kick and that’s that. Sheamus, Cesaro, & Joe defeated Rollins, Ambrose, & Jordan via pin [**¾]. This was a pretty good tag match, but it appeared that they rushed to the finish just as things were picking up. Ambrose was just there to set up writing him off, due to his injury issues. We also get footage of the backstage assault on Ambrose. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

6 legend