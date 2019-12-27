Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 12.27.19  

wrestling / TV Reports

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Main Event
Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with Bray beating Miz at TLC, where Miz was booked like a geek, fighting for his family and thusly killed by Bray until the American Dragon saved his life.

– Scott Stanford welcomes us to the dhow and we go back to highlights from Smackdown, and Bryan talking about having his hair ripped out and Birdie not recognizing him. This led to Miz & Corbin arriving and setting up the night’s main event. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for highlights of New Day vs. Cesaro & Nakamura. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the Rollins vs. Owens saga, Owens beating Mojo, and AOP & Rollins kicking Owens’ ass. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for Bryan & Miz beating Corbin & Ziggler, setting up tonight’s #1 contender’s match. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the OC beating Orton & The Viking Raiders. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for Seth vs. Rey and the big angle with Samoa Joe. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 77. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down their 2019 Wrestling Awards, the Cubsfan returns to talk the world of Lucha, & Steve Cook joins the show to discuss Vince McMahon’s loyalty to Jerry Lawler before the annual airing of the grievances. The show is approximately 210-minutes long.

* Intro
* The 2019 Wrestling Awards: 4:35
* Talking Lucha With The Cubsfan (Sin Cara, The Ingobernable Stables, Rey Horus, Rush Losing The ROH Title, More): 1:32:45
* Discussing Vince McMahon’s Loyalty to Jerry Lawler & The Airing of The 2019 Wrestling Grievances With Steve Cook: 2:10:20

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

1.0
The final score: review Extremely Horrendous
The 411
Like last week, this week’s episode of WWE Main Event was an absolutely useless clip show with nothing worth your time, at all. I mean, you couldn’t fit in a good FULL Raw & Smackdown match from 2019, the best from each show from the year? With all the billons of dollars and all of the minions at their disposal, you can’t make this show better? You the best video production department in the business and you can’t whip up some special videos for this? Something, anything to make this worth the time? Why can’t this show be more? photo Vince fuck you_zpsfgizqvoa.jpg Oh, right… Scott Stanford seems like a really nice guy though.
