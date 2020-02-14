Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 2.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– No Way Jose defeated Eric Young @ 4:25 via pin [**¾]

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Eric Young : They lockup, working go the ropes and Jose then dances his way out of a headlock and follows with a shoulder tackle. He follows with arm drags, an airplane spin and flapjack connect. Jose heads up top and gets cut off. Young knocks him off into the conga line and then wipes them all out with a dive, Back in and the top rope elbow drop connects for 2. Young chokes him out in the ropes, and then grounds things. Jose fires up and fights to his feet, follow with strikes and a neck breaker. The corner splash follows, and the pop up punch finishes it. No Way Jose defeated Eric Young @ 4:25 via pin [**¾] This was fun, Jose is a great opening act guy and Young is a great veteran that always makes people look good.

26.40 Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder : This is a rematch from next week. Gallows and Ryder begin, locking up as Gallows slams him down. Gallows follows with shoulder tackles, Ryder hits a face buster and Hawkins joins in for double teams. Gallows cuts off Hawkins, delivers head butts and tags in Karl. Hawkins counters into a slam, elbow drop and heads up top until Gallows distracts him and Karl sends him to the floor. Post break and Gallows delivers elbow drops and covers Hawkins for 2. He grounds things, Hawkins fights back but Karl tags in. He lays the boots to Hawkins, and then grounds the action. Hawkins fights to his feet, but eats an enziguri as Karl covers for 2. Gallows back in and the suplex follows for 2. He grounds things, Hawkins fights to his feet, hits an enziguri and tags in Ryder. Ryder runs wild on the Good Brothers, hits a missile dropkick and broski boot for 2. It breaks down, Ryder accidentally takes out Hawkins and the magic killer finishes it. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder @ 7:00 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid tag match with the Good Brothers picking up another win on Main Event.

