Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 2.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin @ 4:16 via pin [**¾]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa @ 6:45 via pin [***]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Eric Young & Shelton Benjamin : Shelton knocks Hawkins to the floor and powerbombs Ryder for 2. He follows with slams, Young tags in and chokes him out. Shelton back in and follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds Ryder and v counters with a jawbreaker until Shelton dumps him. Back in, Young follows with the top rope elbow drop for 2. Ryder fights off Shelton. Tags in Hawkins and he runs wild with rights, a backdrop and Michinoku driver for 2. He heads up top and Ryder takes out Shelton, and Young cuts off Hawkins. Hawkins counters back into an enziguri as Ryder tags in and the long island express finishes it. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin @ 4:16 via pin [**¾] They didn’t get much time, but worked hard and delivered an enjoyable little match here.

Even though I’m in pain & confined to my #ChairOfWheels because of @randyorton’s violent assault, I’m very happy to be home on The Hardy Compound. pic.twitter.com/OrFawHCWF7 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2020

Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa : They shake hands and lockup, working to the ropes and breaking clean. Back to the ropes and Tozawa breaks clean as well. Lockup and Tozawa looks to work the arm, Cedric counters out and Tozawa then grounds him. Cedric escapes, follows with chops and Tozawa then cradles him for 2. Tozawa dumps him and Cedric then hits the STO on the apron. Post break and Tozawa follows with the RANA and suicide dive. Back in and Tozawa hits an enziguri and follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Cedric fires back with chops, they trade and the Tozawa octopus follows as he cradles Cedric for 2 Michinoku driver by Cedric and that gets 2. Tozawa counters the lumbar check, hits a rough looking poison RANA and covers for 2. Tozawa up top and Cedric cuts him off, hits the back handspring kick and lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa @ 6:45 via pin [***] Hey look, you give two talented guys a bit of time and allow them to work and they have a good match.

– Back to raw for highlights of Kevin Owens & The Vikings defeating Seth’s disciples (via DQ) the main event, and the post match where the Street Profits made the save to set up the SaudiMania Raw tag title match.

