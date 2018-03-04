Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:55 via pin [**¾]

– Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:06 via pin [**]

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari look to attack at the bell, but Tozawa cuts him off with chops and then lays the boots to him. The standing senton gets 2. Tozawa to the ropes and Daivari pulls him off and to the mat, and hits a neck breaker, taking the heat. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Tozawa looks to fire back, but Daivari instantly cuts him off. Daivari now works him over in the corner, laying in rights. Tozawa again fires up, lays in strikes but Daivari cuts him off with the inverted DDT for 2. Daivari grounds the action, buy Tozawa keeps fighting back and hits a RANA and shining wizard. Tozawa up top and Daivari rolls to the floor, but eats a suicide dive for his troubles. Back in and Tozawa hits the missile dropkick for 2. Daivari hits a desperation superkick and follows with the frog splash for a good near fall. Tozawa counters the hammerlock lariat, and hits a spin kick. He heads up top and the senton finishes it. Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:55 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good, back and forth match; they even had the crowd into it down the stretch.

– We get highlights from the men’s Elimination Chamber.

– Back to Raw for Roman Reigns cutting a promo on Lesnar. JIP as Reigns says he knows this is a business, but there’s a fine line between business and respect, and he has no respect for Lesnar and doesn’t ear that bitch. He’s done talking and will go to the back and take his ass chewing like a real man, because he respects this place. Where has this Roman Reigns been? That was really great, he came across and believable and delivered a great promo. You can’t do the “shoot style” promo all the time, but this worked very well here. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for John Cena’s promo. JIP as he teases the match with Undertaker. But that match is not happening. He doesn’t make the matches, and has been told it will not happen, because it’s impossible. So now, his road to Mania goes to Smackdown (because he’s a free agent), and he will go there tomorrow to earn a spot at Mania. Well that was certainly a fired up promo from Cena, reportedly designed to throw us off the track for Cena vs. Taker. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to SMACKDOWN for Cena appearing on Smackdown, and his match with AJ Styles. JIP as Styles goes springboard 450, but eats knees. The AA follows, Cena rolls into another but Styles rolls to the floor Cena follows and gets sent to the steps. Styles breaks the count and Cena hits an AA through the announce table. Cena rolls back in, Styles struggles but beats the count. Cena can’t believe it, Styles counters the AA into a calf crusher. Cena fights, he stares at the Mania sign and counters up into an AA and wins. John Cena defeated Champion AJ Styles via pin [***½] While I am not a fan of adding another person to the Fastlane main event, this was a very good main event and one of the few good things on the show. These two guys work very well with each other, and while far from a classic, it was very good and enjoyable. You can read my SMACKDOWN Review at this link.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins : This is like their third meeting on the last 5 or 6 weeks on Main Event. They lock up, working some basic back and forth until Hawkins makes the ropes. Goldust slaps his ass and Hawkins wants a DQ for that. Goldust hits a shoulder block, and asks for a break because he’s old and tired. The atomic drop and rights follow, Hawkins looks to give up and wants Goldust to pin him, but it’s a trap as Hawkins rolls him up for 2. Hawkins runs away, and then hits a clothesline to send Goldust to the floor. Hawkins now hits a Michinoku driver, covering for 2. Goldust battles back, hitting the uppercut and golden cross for the win. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:06 via pin [**] This was ok, but was basically the same match they’ve worked before. The streak lives as Hawkins drops to 0-179…

– Back to Raw for Ronda Rousey’s Raw Debut. JIP as Stephanie says Rousey acted like a savage, calling back to her training and that is why Stephanie slapped her so that Rousey can understand who is in charge. Stephanie says she now owns Rousey since she signed her contract, and Stephanie wants an apology from Angle. Rousey arrives and she’s pissed. Angle calls her off, and then says that Rousey coming to WWE is the best decision she made. Rousey says that she wants this badly, but has never been slapped before and refuses to be disrespected. She is no one’s property. Angle says she needs to work within the system, and that he needs this job. He says he lied last night. Stephanie says that they are good people and they want to make Rousey a star. Rousey says if they want to put all of this behind them, Stephanie needs to apologize to her, and if she doesn’t, she’ll rip off Stephanie’s arm. Stephanie apologizes, and kisses her ass, welcoming Rousey to WWE. Triple H attacks Angle and bails, leaving Rousey to check on Angle. Rousey did so much better tonight, no jitters, she looked calm and composed and delivered well here. The build to the tag match continues. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

