Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.06.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shelton Benjamin defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:05 via submission [**½]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Eric Young @ 9:40 via pin [***]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Curt Hawkins : Zack Ryder is at ringside. Shelton doesn’t fuck around and starts kicking Hawkins’ ass at the bell. Hawkins quickly fires back as Shelton powders. It was obviously a trap as he posted Hawkins and took the heat, scoring near falls. Shelton looked really good here on offense, grounding Hawkins and working the arm until Hawkins fired up with a desperation clothesline. He made the comeback, ran wild and hit a Michinoku driver for a near fall. The finish saw Shelton survive the comeback, hit a knee strike and finished Hawkins with his modified omoplata. Shelton Benjamin defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:05 via submission [**½] This was a nice, solid opening match and I really dig Shelton adding the new submission finish to his arsenal.

– We head back to Smackdown for highlights of John Cena returning to set up his Mania match with the Fiend. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Drew McIntyre wrecking Bock Lesnar with a trio of claymores. It was great. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights of the Street Profits wining the Raw tag team championships. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Akira Tozawa vs. Eric Young : Tozawa takes control at the bell, grounding Tozawa and then delivering chops. Tozawa cuts him off with the spin kick, but Tozawa quickly cuts that off and hits a neck breaker on the floor. hat allows Young to pickup near falls back in the ring, and he then took the heat as he picked up another near fall. Back to the floor for another neck breaker. Post break and Young is still in control, keeping Tozawa grounded. Young continues to focus on the neck, picking up near falls until Tozawa cuts him off with kicks and strikes. Tozawa then hits a RANA, suicide dive as Tozawa hit the missile dropkick. Young battled back and the top rope elbow drop followed for 2. The finish saw Tozawa counter into the octopus, and finish with the superkick and end things with the top rope senton. Akira Tozawa defeated Eric Young @ 9:40 via pin [***] Both guys are good, and completely underutilized, but delivered a good match.

– Back to Smackdown for the set up to Goldberg vs. The Big Dawg. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for the great Randy Orton & Beth Phoenix main event segment. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

