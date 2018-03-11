Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.09.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Apollo defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese @ 6:08 via pin [**¾]

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins : Titus and Dana are at ringside. They work a nice, fast paced opening stretch, with Apollo hitting a jumping back elbow; Hawkins powders to the floor. Hawkins tries to get a kiss from Dana, but eats a kick to the face and a moonsault from the apron. Back in and Hawkins stuns Apollo off the ropes, and takes control, laying the boots to him. Hawkins keeps things grounded, dropping the elbow for 2. Apollo battles back, sending Hawkins to the floor. Back in and the bicycle kick and lariat follow; the enziguri and standing moonsault follows for 2. Hawkins counters the Apollo bomb into a roll up and the tights for 2.They trade back and forth, Hawkins tries to attack off the second rope, but gets caught and the Apollo bomb finishes him. Apollo defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid opening match, credit to Hawkins for embracing the losing streak, but also still working hard throughout. It’s honestly not surprising, WWE has always been his dream, he only works short matches, and actually has some merch from thee gimmick. He’s likely very happy.

– Back to SMACKDOWN for…

* A New Day/Usos video package.

* The Charlotte/Ruby Riott promo with no real ending

Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese : Kalisto and Daivari to begin. They work some back and forth, leading to Kalisto picking up several cradles for near falls. Nese tags in, poses, and Kalisto hits a dropkick but Nese cuts off the crucifix. The head scissors follows and then a RANA sends Nese to he floor. Metalik in and helps Kalisto walk the ropes; the tornillo to her floor wipes out Nese & Daivari. Post break, and Metalik is running wild. The missile dropkick connects for 2. Daivari makes the save and it breaks down. The lucha lads take control; Metalik hits a superkick and sweet ass tope. Metalik up top and the ropewalk elbow drop connects for the win. Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese @ 6:08 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun little sprint right here. Gran Metalik and Kalisto are a really fun tag team, and if we’re getting cruiserweight tag tiles, they will be great for the division.

– Back to Raw for…

* Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns talking.

* John Cena’s promos about his road to WrestleMania.

– End scene.

