Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.13.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ricochet defeated Eric Young @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 6:20 via pin [**½]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Ricochet vs. Eric Young : They work into early counters, with Ricochet controlling as Young powders. Back in and Ricochet follows with a dropkick and teases a dive. Ricochet plays hit and move, dumping Young and then following with a RANA, neck breaker and finally gets cut off by Young and sent to the floor. Young takes control, grounding things until Ricochet firs back, delivers kicks and follows with a tope. Back in and the benadryller & 630 finish it. Ricochet defeated Eric Young @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid match between two guys who can work and Ricochet getting back on the winning track even though no one likely saw it.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin : They work into counters as Shelton immediately goes for his omoplata but Humberto escapes. Humberto picks up the pace, gets cut off but countered into arm drags. Shelton then cuts him off on the floor. Post break and Humberto counters back, delivers kicks and the high cross for 2. he follows with a flurry of kicks and the back handspring elbow. The DDT on the floor connects and back in, Shelton locks on the arm bar/omplata variation, Humberto escapes and hits the disaster kick and finishes with the moonsault. Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 6:20 via pin [**½] Another solid match, with Humberto picking up a needed win.

