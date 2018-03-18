Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.16.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:11 via pin [**½]

– Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami defeated Jack Gallagher and TJP @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins : This is their fourth meeting in like seven weeks, hopefully Hawkins has scouts the veteran and has a good gameplan to finally snap his losing streak. Hawkins wants a fistfight, which was a mistake as Goldust lights him up with jabs and uppercuts. The big backdrop follows, but Hawkins fights back, tripping up Goldust; the suplex follows for 2. Hawkins looks to ground things, but Goldust quickly fights back and hits a spinebuster. Clotheslines follow, and then a bulldog. Mounted corner strikes follow, and the snap slam gets 2. Hawkins counters out of the golden cross, and hits a spinebuster for 2. Goldust says that’s enough and hits the golden cross for the win. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:11 via pin [**½] And with today’s loss, Hawkins drops to 0-185. As per usual with these two, it was a fun and perfectly solid match, that the crowd was into down the stretch.

– Back to Raw for John Cena calling out Undertaker. It was a great promo segment. I love when Cena gets all wild and fired up. In many ways I think that the match is way too late and that a lot can go wrong with it, but this was a great, fired up and passionate promo from Cena here. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to SMACKDOWN for Kevin & Sami kicking the shit out of Shane McMahon. It was a good angle to play off of the already established story going between the three. They can easily go triple threat match at Mania, or a tag match as Shane brings in backup to get revenge. You can read my SMACKDOWN Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Roman Reigns calling out Brock Lesnar and getting suspended for getting too real with Vince McMahon. I think that they are going to overuse the “shoot” aspect of this, but I thought that the execution (Angle’s reactions and the chaos of going to gorilla) played well. Unfortunately, their plan to babyface Roman as the hardworking, always here, man of the people (by having him run down Brock for things the fans run him down for) is failing as he’s still largely getting booed and the crowd popped for “his suspension.” Also, when you think about it, WWE scripting Brock to not show up so Reigns of all people can accuse Brock of being Vince’s boy is next level trolling. You can read my Raw Review here.

Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher and TJP : Tozawa and Gallagher to begin. Gallagher takes control, and stuns Tozawa off of the ropes, but Tozawa quickly battles back with a dropkick and senton. Itami tags in but TJP cuts him off. Itami fires back with kicks, and a knee strike. More kicks follow. It breaks down, Gallagher rolls up Itami for 2. Tozawa tags backing, hits the jab on Gallagher, double teams follow and Tozawa hits the senton for the win. Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami defeated Jack Gallagher and TJP @ 4:00 via pin [**] The push continues for Tozawa & Itami, who look to be 205 Live’s top tag team right now ahead of rumors that they will be introducing tag team championships. The match was ok, but they really had no real time to work anything of substance.

– Back to Raw for BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUN killing all of the tag teams to get himself a place on the Mania card. It was a perfectly solid battle royal, with BRAUN killing people and doing BRAUN things to get onto the Mania card. I wrote more about that at this link You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

6 legend