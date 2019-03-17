Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.16.19

– Tyler Breeze defeated EC3 @ 4:10 via pin [**]

– The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) defeated Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers @ 3:45 via pin [**]

Tyler Breeze vs. EC3 : EC3 attacks right away with strikes, follows with back elbows and then a slam. The running elbow drop connects and EC3 then works the nerve pinch. Breeze fires back and hits the superkick for 2. The enziguri follows, but EC3 cuts him off with a clothesline and covers for 2. Breeze catches him with another enziguri, follows with running forearms but EC3 hits the TKO. Breeze fights back and gets a RANA into the cradle for the win. Tyler Breeze defeated EC3 @ 4:10 via pin [**] This was ok, EC3 took almost all the match and lost in the end when he got too over confident.

FROM RAW – The Shield Kicks Things Off : This is allegedly the Shield’s farewell address. Reigns says if last night was the last night then he has no regrets as he got to do what he loves with who he loves. Ambrose has business to take care of and Reigns teases a singles match for tonight. He then says that Seth has the real business to deal with, and Reigns says Rollins will slay the beast and win the title. They close with a good old-fashioned fisting. Rollins stays in the ring and says the Shield burned it down last night… and is interrupted by Paul Heyman. They banter, as Rollins says Styles, Balor, & Bryan took Brock to the limit. He says Brock has an issue with smaller guys, but the others weren’t him. He’s bringing the title back to Raw. Paul says that Brock didn’t have time to prepare for those other matches. But Rollins just runs his mouth, and Paul runs a Brock video package. Paul says Brock has had fantasies about the sick things he’ll do to Rollins. Shelton Benjamin arrives and delivers Germans on Rollins. I like this, the Shield portion was short ad sweet, they hyped Lesnar vs. Rollins, and Paul enlisting Lesnar’s former OVW tag partner to attack Rollins was fun and unexpected. This leads to clips of McIntyre killing Ambrose. You can read my Raw Review here.

FROM SMACKDOWN – Vince has a WrestleMania Opportunity For Kofi : Vince arrives, and says he has a WWE Championship opportunity for Kofi tonight. Vince says he never said Kofi was in the WWE Fastlane match for the title. He provided Kofi with a teachable moment. New Day arrives now. Big E says they aren’t in the mood for lessons. They jump through hoops for WWE, never complain, and still get treated like garbage. Kofi deserves better, and more. Vince disagrees, and says no one deserves anything. Big E says this is bigger than Vince’s ego, but Vince says that’s not true. Woods says they have earned their chances; Kofi beat WWE champions, but never got his shot. The WWEE fans demand that Kofi gets his chance. Vince says that Kofi isn’t worthy of a WWE Championship match, and if he was it would have happened a long time ago. Vince sys he’s impressive, will be in the hall of fame, but only as part of New Day. At your age, you have these young guys doing all the work while Kofi steals the glory. Vince says that Bryan called Kofi a B Plus player. Kofi says that he doesn’t want a free ride or a hand out. 11 years ago he came to WWE with a dream and now lives a blessed life. He thinks he’s proven he’s worthy, doesn’t complain, busts his ass, while others get opportunities first. He misses special events and has never taken his a kids trick or treating because he’s here. “You have never allowed someone like me to compete for the title, but I have never complained. What do I need to do to get it?” Randy Orton arrives and Vince says Kofi has to beat him. Joe now arrives, and Vince says he has to beat him as well. Bryan, Rowan, and The Bar arrive. Vince says if Kofi can run the gauntlet next week, he’s in. They all rush the ring and New Day fights them off to stand tall. This was a really good segment with Vince being a supreme asshole, while Big E & Woods played their roles well and Kofi delivered with passion. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

FROM SMACKDOWN – Becky Lynch Talks : Lynch says it feels good to walk to the ring, Everyone got brave when she got hurt, suspended, and arrested, but she’s back now. She’s back in the main event of Mania, she set this match in motion, which she earned her way into twice while Vince shoehorned Charlotte into. She out smarted Rousey and Rousey did her bidding. She’s going to take Rousey’s title and arm, and is taking what’s hers. Charlotte arrives and says Lynch finally made it into her main event. Charlotte says she’s been putting in all the work, she’s been hot for four years, while Lynch has been hot for 6 months. The fans feel sorry for Lynch, like Charlotte & Rousey do. She says Lynch got a handout, but still takes credit. Charlotte will make Lynch & Rousey relevant. Lynch says Charlotte did nothing for four years, we don’t need a queen, we need the man. This was another good segment, adding to the build for another Mania match. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers : Dorado and a Singh to begin, Dorado hits a dropkick and tags in Kalisto. They work double teams, Metalik in and he and Dorado work double teams. Kalisto in and hits a jawbreaker, but gets cut off. The Singhs double team him, but Kalisto counters into a DDT. Tag to Metalik and he hits a high cross. The back breaker follows and then sling blade and a dropkick connect. Cutter by Dorado, Mahal cuts him off, but walks into a superkick. Metalik hits the ropewalk elbow drop and Dorado finishes things with the shooting star press. The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) defeated Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers @ 3:45 via pin [**] Again, giving a six-man this little amount of time doesn’t feel worthy of actually having the match.It was ok for the time given.

FROM RAW – Triple H & Batista Go Face to Face : HHH has the leather jacket on, so he’s serious. Batista arrives, but stays on the ramp, joined by personal security. HHH asks him to come to the ring, and mocks his security. Batista says he’s not stupid, he learned from HHH & Flair. He says HHH underestimates him and that they will do things on his terms. HHH refuses to give Batista what he wants and mocks him for quitting WWE. HHH then calls security the guardians of the independent scene. Batista says he quit to get away from HHH holding him down. Batista promises to hurt who HHH loves if he doesn’t get what he wants. Batista says HHH wants it bad, and wants a match at Mania. HHH says he’s on. Batista thanks him so he can end his career on his terms and to end HHH’s career, also on his terms. HHH tells him to dig deep, find the animal, because the match will be on HHH’s terms. No rules, no restrictions, and no holds barred. Batista leaves. This was a good segment to set up the Mania match, with both guys showing good fire. You can read my Raw Review here.

