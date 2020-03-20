Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.20.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff @ 1:11 via pin [NR]

– Angelo Dawkins defeated Murphy @ 4:45 via pin [**]

– Byron Saxton and Main Event Mickie James are on commentary.

Aleister Black vs. Leon Ruff : Black walks down a nervous Ruff and then takes a seat, a little criss cross applesauce if you will. Ruff tries to attack, gets cut off, Black mass connects and Leon Ruff was 23… Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff @ 1:11 via pin [NR]

Angelo Dawkins vs. Murphy : Akem & Ford are at ringside. They work to the ropes and Murphy begs off. Lockup, they work to the ropes as Murphy grounds the action. Dawkins counters out and follows with a shoulder tackle, another and he follows with strikes until Akem distracts him and Murphy posts Dawkins. They trade and Murphy unloads with kicks until Dawkins cuts him off. Clotheslines follow, Dawkins runs wild and the bulldog and running splash follows for 2. He heads up top and Murphy rolls to the floor. Back in and Murphy fires back, hits meteora and covers for 2. Akem & Ford brawl, Murphy attacks and Dawkins hits sky high for the win. Angelo Dawkins defeated Murphy @ 4:45 via pin [**] This was a paint by numbers, Raw-lite match with no soul to it.

