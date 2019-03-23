Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rezar defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:50 via pin [**]

– The Lucha House Party & Titus O’Neil defeated The Ascension & The Revival @ 3:15 via pin [*]

Rezar vs. Curt Hawkins : Maverick & Ryder are at ringside. Hawkins attacks right away, lays in rights but Rear cuts him off with a fall away slam and dumps him to the floor. Back in and Rezar lays in crossface strikes and covers for 2. He then grounds things, but Hawkins fires up only to be leveled by a clothesline. Rezar now works a neck crank; Hawkins escapes and is cut off again. The side slam follows for 2. Rezar keeps things grounded, hits a slam but misses an elbow drop. Hawkins follows with rights, a dropkick and another. The flying shoulder tackle follows and the DDT gets 2. He hits another DDT, heads up top and hits the elbow drop for 2. Rezar cuts him of and chokeslams him for the win. Rezar defeated Curt Hawkins @ 4:50 via pin [**] This was ok, with Hawkins working hard but still losing.

FROM RAW – Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Dana Brooke : Dana slaps Rousey but eats knee strikes. The arm bar follows and Dana taps. Rousey hangs on and refs have to break it up. Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Dana Brooke @ 0:25 via submission [NR] It was exactly what it needed to be. You can read my Raw Review here.

FROM SMACKDOWN – The Kevin Owens Show : He puts over Kofi, and announces that Charlotte & Becky are his guests. Becky’s out to a huge pop, and Charlotte follows, and the crowd is still chanting for Becky. Owens talks about friendships going wrong, and talks about Rousey calling Becky a joke and that she could win in a handicap match. He also brings up Charlotte saying that Becky will be carrying her bags by Summerslam. Owens then says that they have talked a lot, but no one wants to see them talk anymore. He wants to see them fight. Charlotte says she’d beat the hell out of Becky, and Owens bails. They brawl and spill over the table. They fight to the floor and security arrives to pull them apart. The crowd loves this. This is what we needed, less talk and some good and intense brawling. Owens was good in his role here, stirring the pot and being a fun host. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

FROM RAW – Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre : JIP as McIntyre covers for 2. McIntyre follows with chops and an overhead toss. Rollins counters the powerbomb into a RANA. McIntyre then counters the suicide dive and slams Rollins to the barricade. McIntyre grabs a chair and Rollins superkicks it into his face. Rollins follows with suicide dives, sling blade and a superkick for 2. McIntyre fights of the powerbomb, and hits the reverse Alabama slam for 2. McIntyre takes him up top, follows but Rollins slides out and heads back up. McIntyre head butts him to the mat but Rollins pops up with the superplex and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for a great near fall. Brock’s music hits and he arrives to distract Rollins; claymore by McIntyre and he pins Rollins. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins @ 14:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, despite the shit finish and poor decision to have Rollins lose. You can read my Raw Review here.

FROM RAW: Batista is here via satellite to discuss his issues with HHH. Batista says he doesn’t like HHH, and has wanted to come back for one last match with him. Batista then says that it goes back way before Evolution, HHH only groomed him to be his muscle and to use him like a meat had to protect him. HHH held him down and underestimated him. Cole asks Batista about quitting and Batista blames HHH for that. HHH was jealous of him, and didn’t think he was a star. Now he’s a movie star and he’s in control and did it without HHH. Batista says HHH has everyone fooled and is a jealous control freak. He hopes Vince wakes up and fires HHH, and at Mania, he will end HHH’s in ring career. You can read my Raw Review here.

The Lucha House Party & Titus O’Neil vs. The Ascension & The Revival : Dawson and Kalisto begin. They lock up, Dawson takes control and the heels work quick tags. Kalisto fights off a Konnor suplex and follows with kicks and avoids the charge. Tag to Titus, he runs wild and manhandles the heels. Metalik follows with a missile dropkick, and Titus hits clash of the Titus to pin Viktor. The Lucha House Party & Titus O’Neil defeated The Ascension & The Revival @ 3:15 via pin [*] It’s completely ridiculous, counter productive, and borderline insulting to continue to put on 6 & 8 man matches with this limited a time frame. The guys try, but it’s nearly impossible to put on anything of quality during this short of a match, it’s just a waste.

We get highlights of Kofi running the gauntlet and getting screwed on Smackdown. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– End scene.

