Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.27.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Asuka defeated Kayden Carter @ 5:05 via submission [**½]

– Humberto Carrillo vs. Danny Burch @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

Asuka vs. Kayden Carter : Asuka just toys with Carter to start, dancing around and not taking her seriously at all. Asuka provides her own commentary as Carter starts to fight back, they trade, shoulder tackle by Asuka and Carter slowly fires back and cradles her for 2. The springboard arm drag connects but Asuka quickly cuts her off with kicks and then dances before slamming Carter to the barricades. Back in as Asuka keeps control, laying the boots to Carter and then choking her out. Asuka grounds things and talks some more shit. Carter fights to her feet and follow with chops, strikes and a dropkick. Asuka cuts her off and the head kick and Asuka lock finishes it. Asuka defeated Kayden Carter @ 5:05 via submission [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, but wildly entertaining thanks to Asuka’s playful shenanigans.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Danny Burch : They lockup and work into counters as Burch cradles Carrillo for 2. Carrillo cradles him but Burch escapes until Carrillo grounds him. Burch counters and starts working the arm. Carrillo fights to his feet and counters into a head scissors. Burch escapes, they lockup and Burch takes him down. Carrillo battles back and follows with the springboard high cross for 2. The missile dropkick connects and Burch cuts off the dive. Post break and Burch has things grounded. Carrillo starts to fire back, gets cut off and Burch covers for 2. He follows with uppercuts, and the suplex gets 2. Burch keeps him grounded, Carrillo again fires back and follows with clotheslines and kicks. The standing moonsault follows for 2. Burch counters back with a German and that gets 2. Carrillo now hits the disaster kick and the moonsault finishes it. Humberto Carrillo vs. Danny Burch @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] They got some time and had a really solid and nicely put together match.

