Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Revival defeated Titus Worldwide @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Jack Gallagher @ 2:11 via pin [NR]

The Revival (Dash & Dawson) vs. Titus Worldwide (Titus & Apollo) w/Dana Brooke : Apollo and Dash begin. Titus quickly tags in and all four stand off. Apollo and Dawson lock up, Apollo takes control and Titus tags in. Dash now in and Titus hits slams on both and follows with chops. Apollo and Titus work double teams and pick up a near fall. Dawson backing, the Revival work double teams and take control. Dawson hits a back elbow and then grounds the action. Apollo tries to fire up and get a tag, Dash tags in and cuts him off. Quick tags by the Revival follow, as they continue to dominate. Dawson misses a charge and posts himself. Apollo makes the comeback and tags in Titus. Titus runs wild, it breaks down and Apollo is tossed. Shatter machine finishes it. The Revival defeated Titus Worldwide @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was an ok little match

– Back to Raw for Brock killing Roman. Heyman takes credit for lining up the fake US Marshals last week. He says of Roman did the same to Brock, Brock would be man enough to show up. But Reigns isn’t man enough to take another beating tonight. On April 8th, he won’t be man enough to take the title from Brock. Reigns appears in the crowd, making his way to the ring. He has a chair, but Brock cuts him off and lays him out with a clothesline. Reigns fights back, posting Brock and lays in chair shots. Brock cuts him off with an overhead belly to belly on the floor. Brock then hits him with the steps and tosses Reigns back in the ring. He hits him with the steps again. Brock lays in chair shots now, and gets chants on “one more time,” and he does. Brock teases leaving, but returns to hit the F5 on the steps. This was an overall good segment, with a good Heyman promo, and a savage beat down by Brock. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to SMACKDOWN for Daniel Bryan Being Awesome. Smackdown is the land of opportunities, and he will give Kevin & Sami one more chance; but just one. At WrestleMania, Kevin & Sami face he and Shane at Mania. Unfortunately Shane is hospitalized, but he says he will be ready to go. If he and Shane win, Kevin & Sami remain fired. But if Kevin & Sami win, they will be reinstated to Smackdown live. He’s had people ask why he’s giving them so many opportunities, and he’s doing so because he thinks they are great, he’s known them for 15-years, and they have helped him in the past. But it’s also his job to give talent opportunities. He has a lot of jobs as GM, jobs he doesn’t like, like paperwork and board meetings, and dress in blazers. And he’s sick of it. Because he fought to comeback and wrestle. Sami & Kevin tried to take it from him. He’s back and will fight at WrestleMania. He’s tried to avoid saying certain things, due to his position and being a role model. But this is Daniel Bryan the man who fights for his dreams and the man who will kick ass at WrestleMania. This was another great promo from Bryan, delivering a strong and emotional promo, and selling his Mania match well. You can tell he’s locked in and completely fired up about his return. You can read my SMACKDOWN Review at this link.

– They run down the WrestleMania card.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher : Metalik and Daivari start things off, Metalik hits a superkick and covers for 2. Nese quickly tags in and cuts off Metalik, but Metalik picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. Post break, Metalik hits a missile dropkick onto Daivari & Gallagher. Dorado hits a dive to the floor as Kalisto runs wild on Nese, hits salida del sol and picks up the win. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik defeated Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Jack Gallagher @ 2:11 via pin [NR] These poor guys got no time to work at all.

– We get highlights of Rousey’s segment with Absolution from Raw.

– Back to Raw for Kane vs. Cena. Kane to the floor, and gets another table. He slides it in and sets it up. Kane looks for a chokeslam, Cena counters and hits an AA through the table for the win. John Cena defeated Kane via pin [**] This was slow, lethargic, and bland. They used all of the smoke and mirrors to hide Kane’s weaknesses, but it really didn’t help make it worth the time invested. I did like Cena doing some of Taker’s mannerisms though. Post match, Cena calls out Taker again, calling him a coward. He says the fans chant for him, but he doesn’t arrive. Silence is not an answer; it’s either yes or no. He’s fine with no, but wants an answer either way. You only have one week left to do something. If you do nothing and let me down and let the fans down, you prove that you only care about yourself. I hope that I see you next week. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

