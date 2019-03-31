Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.30.19  

Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 3.330.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– EC3 defeated Tyler Breeze @ 4:55 via pin [**]

– Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension @ 7:52 via pin [**]

EC3 vs. Tyler Breeze : Breeze has cut his hair short. EC3 wants the handshake, but Breeze attacks right away, revenge for two-weeks ago when EC3 attacked him. Breeze takes control until EC3 grounds him after a suplex. Breeze fights to his feet, hits a jawbreaker and enziguri. EC3 then cuts him off with a lariat for 2. Breeze fights off the TKO and gets the prawn hold for 2. EC3 battles back with a slam and elbow drop, but EC3 hits a desperation superkick. They work into counters and breeze gets a cradle off the RANA for 2. EC3 hits the lariat an one percenter for the win. EC3 defeated Tyler Breeze @ 4:55 via pin [**] This was ok, but far from smooth as there were some issues transitioning from spot to spot.

FROM SMACKDOWN – Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte : JIP as Charlotte lays in chops. Asuka fights off the figure eight, and lands a head kick for 2.Asuk heads up top and Charlotte cuts her off. She follows her up and hits a Spanish fly for 2. Charlotte is frustrated now, lays in strikes but Asuka locks on a triangle. Charlotte powers up and powerbombs out and covers for 2. Asuka then cradles her, and gets the figure eight and Asuka taps. Charlotte defeated Champion Asuka @ 17:00 via submission [***¾] This was a very good match, and while I am not a fan of Asuka’s reign being such an after thought, the booking made sense as not only does Charlotte have something to bring to the match, which Becky said she didn’t, but it also plays into the special treatment Charlotte has received. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

FROM RAW: Drew McIntyre arrives. McIntyre wants an answer regarding his challenge to Roman Reigns for a Mania match. “You My have beaten leukemia, but at Mania, you won’t beat me.” McIntyre says that he single-handedly ended the Shield. He hopes he says no so he doesn’t put his family through hell again. McIntyre will stay here until he gets his answer. Reigns arrives, and says Roman accepts your challenge, but Joe says, “Never run your mouth about my wife and kids,” leading to the brawl. Roman beats his ass until McIntyre hits a low blow and claymore. You can read my Raw Review here.

Heavy Machinery vs. The Ascension : Tucker and Konnor begin. They lock up, Viktor tags in and gets a sunset flip for 2. Tucker cuts him off with a clothesline, Otis tags in and they run Viktor over. Konnor back in and he attacks with strikes and kicks. Otis fires up and he lays in wild strikes, but Viktor then low bridges him to the floor and hits a high cross from the apron. The Ascension work double teams, and Konnor covers for 2. Viktor lays the boots to him, and the fist drop gets 2. More double teams follow, as they isolate Otis. Konnor maintains control, grounding things. Viktor tags back in and lays the boots to Otis. Konnor tags back in, and they work into a double down. Wholesale changes to Viktor and Tucker. Tucker runs wild, dumps Konnor and hits a high cross on Viktor. Otis back in and the caterpillar follows. The compactor finishes it. Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension @ 7:52 via pin [**] This was ok, but the heat on Otis lasted way too long and was especially bland.

– We close with footage of New Day running the gauntlet to earn Kofi his WrestleMania title match. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– End scene.

