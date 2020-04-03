Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Good Brothers defeated Ever-Rise @ 5:11 via pin [**½]

– Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner @ 6:50 via pin [***]

The Good Brothers vs. Ever-Rise (Parker & Martel) : Parker and Gallows begin, trading strikes and Gallows taking control as Karl tags in and fires away with uppercuts until Parker cuts him off with a dropkick. Ever-Rise follows with double teams and pickup a near fall. Karl takes control back, Gallows tags in and takes the heat with ease on Parker. Parker slowly battles back and gets cut off. Parker avoids the boot and tags in Martel. He runs wild on Karl, double teams follow and gets 2. Karl runs them together, and the spinebuster and magic killer finishes it. The Good Brothers defeated Ever-Rise @ 5:11 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid opener; it’s nice to see Ever-Rise back and healthy. Hopefully they can stay that way.

– They hype the Mania card.

Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner : They lockup working into counters as Aichner overpowers Alexander with ease. Alexander counters back and fires away with chops. Alexander takes out the knee, but Aichner cuts off the springboard to take control. he takes the heat, pummeling Alexander and grounding things. Alexander fires up, dumping Aichner and back in, they trade. Alexander takes control with a flurry of strikes, the dragon screw and slingshot DDT and that gets 2. Aichner battles out of the lumbar check, they trade and Alexander counters the German but Aichner counters the blockbuster into a brainbuster for 2. Alexander cradles him for 2 and the back handspring kick finishes it. Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner @ 6:50 via pin [***] This was a good match as these two ended up being a fun pairing.

