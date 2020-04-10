Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.10.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Aliyah @ 5:25 via submission [*]

– Austin Theory defeated Shane Thorne @ 7:05 via pin [**¾]

Natalya vs. Aliyah : Natalya takes control early on and claps to rally the crowd, because you can’t reprogram the robots. I love how Natalya is supposed to be a babyface but acts like a complete bitch all the time. My God they kill so much time talking about a handshake and two paws, Natalya’s cat, and she attacks on the handshake fake out, such a babyface. Aliyah makes the ropes and Natalya refuses to break and keeps attacking. Aliyah finally gets in a cheap shot to take control. and the northern lights gets 2. Aliyah does a nice job of being verbal to show some personality, but Natalya quickly taps her with the sharpshooter. Natalya defeated Aliyah @ 5:25 via submission [*] This was trash, Natalya’s the worst.

Austin Theory vs. Shane Thorne : They lockup, working to the ropes and break. Thorne grounds things, Theory fights to his feet and follows with a tackle. Thorne counters back, grounding him again until Theory counters out and takes control. Theory starts working the arm, but Thorne fires back with chops. Theory cuts him off and the rolling dropkick follows. Theory follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds things, Thorne fights back and follows with kicks, the dropkick and the running knee in the corner The cannonball follows, and he does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Theory counters into a buckle bomb and the OG last shot follows for 2. They trade chops, strikes and Thorne hits a head kick, superkick by Theory and the TKO finishes it. Austin Theory defeated Shane Thorne @ 7:05 via pin [**¾] This was a really solid match with new Raw star, I guess, Theory picking up the win.

