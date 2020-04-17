Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.17.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Liv Morgan defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:45 via pin [**½]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

Liv Morgan vs. Santana Garrett : They lockup, working to the ropes and Liv grounds things to take control. Santana escapes, Liv follows with a head scissors and slaps her ass as she then cradles Santana for 2. Santana catches her with an elbow, the back handspring elbow but Liv quickly cuts her off, and hits the dropkick for 2. She grounds things, Santana manages to fight to her feet and escape. RANA by Liv but Santana follows with strikes. She rocks Liv, follows with a suplex and transitions into a Muta lock until Liv fires away to escape. They trade, Liv unloads with strikes and an enziguri. The rebound flatliner finishes it. Liv Morgan defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:45 via pin [**½] This was short and solid as Liv continues to show improvement, and is now working more like a star as opposed to someone unsure of herself. Santana had a fine performance here, one of her better WWE efforts as her NXT TV matches have been lethargic and lacking.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin : They lockup and Shelton hits a tackle. Humberto counters back with a head scissors, and dropkick. Shelton backs off, and then attacks with a suplex until Humberto counters back and cradles him for 2. he follows with dropkicks and a spin kick for 2. Shelton cuts him off and follows with kicks. He grounds things, and then follows with a backbreaker for 2. Shelton grounds things again, working a choke until Humberto fights to his feet. He follows with kicks and a springboard arm drag. The enziguri follows and the missile dropkick connects. The standing moonsault eats knees as Shelton cradles him for 2. the German also gets 2. Humberto battles back with the disaster kick. He heads up top and Shelton pops up with him but Humberto dumps him and finishes with the moonsault. Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that would have been better if Humberto‘s offense would have smoother and more fluid throughout.

