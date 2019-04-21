Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Tamina @ 6:00 via pin [**]

– Heavy Machinery defeated the B Team @ 6:05 via pin [**½]

– For some reason, Sam Roberts is on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Tamina : They lock up and Tamina overpowers her to begin. Tamina follows with elbows, Brooke counters back and follows with strikes. She follows with kicks but Tamina cuts her off with a clothesline and dumps her to the floor. Brooke rolls back in and Tamina then works her over with strikes and slams her to the buckles. Tamina dumps her again. Brooke rolls back in but runs into a slam for 2. Tamina grounds the action; Brooke fights back to her feet but gets slammed back down. More strikes from Tamina follows, and she grounds things again. Brooke hits a jawbreaker, enziguri and back handspring elbow. Tamina cuts her off with a powerslam for 2. Tamina tosses her around, lays the boots to her, but Brooke then cradles her for the win. Dana Brooke defeated Tamina @ 6:00 via pin [**] The match was rather slow and uneventful, but ok overall. Roberts was horrendously forced on commentary, and was clearly directed to only bury Brooke because that’s all he did.

Heavy Machinery vs. The B Team : Otis and Axel begin. They lock up and Otis overpowers him to begin. They lock up again, Axel lays in strikes, and Otis then misses an elbow drop. They dance and Axel attacks. Dallas tags in and Otis runs him over. Tucker tags in and double teams follow. Tucker grounds Dallas and covers for 2. Dallas fires back, tags in Axel and the DDT follows for 2. Axel grounds the action, tags in Dallas and he maintains control, covering for 2. Dallas lays the boots to Tucker, and they work into a double down. Hot tag to Otis, he runs wild and works both over with ease. The caterpillar follows. He cuts off Axel, Tucker tags in and the compactor finishes things. Heavy Machinery defeated the B Team @ 6:05 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Heavy Machinery bringing the fun and good energy.

– End scene.

