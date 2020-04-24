Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.24.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Asuka defeated Catalina @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 7:18 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tom Phillips & MVP are on commentary.

Asuka vs. Catalina : Catalina is from NXT, and had a main roster cameo last year, working with Sin Cara against Vega & Andrade. Asuka is wonderfully dancing to Catalina’s music, and then talks mad shit to her as they lockup and work to the ropes for the break. Asuka kicks her in the ass, follows with corner attacks until Catalina trips her up. Asuka quickly rebounds, and grounds things, working the arm. Catalina counters out, follows with arm drags and dumps Asuka. Asuka trips her up on the apron, and back in, follow with body kicks for 2. Asuka grounds things once again, targeting the arm and following with an ass attacks, kicks and then chokes her out. The bulldog follows for 2. The octopus follows and Catalina counters out, eats rights and kicks, as Asuka dominates. Catalina fires back, hits a clothesline and an enziguri. The senton misses and the head kick and Asuka lock finishes it. Asuka defeated Catalina @ 7:00 via pin [**½ ] Asuka continues to be wildly entertaining in the empty arena setting, as she’s more vocal and animated than anyone else on the roster. This was a solidly entertaining extended squash.

– Back to Smackdown for a Moment of Bliss with Braun. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for MITB qualifier highlights. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin : They lockup and Shelton grounds things until Humberto makes the ropes. Lockup again and Humberto follow with arm drags and Shelton is frustrated. Shelton backs him off, follows with strikes and they work into a double down on the apron. Post break and Humberto controls with kicks until Shelton hits a German. The running knee strike follows and Shelton covers for 2. He delivers strikes, a suplex and another. He chokes out Humberto, follows with knee strikes and grounds things. Humberto fights to his feet, Shelton follows with strikes and Humberto fires back, hits a RANA and enziguri. The head scissors follows ands the disaster kick connects. To the floor and Humberto hits a clothesline off the barricade. Back in and Humberto heads up top, but flies into a powerbomb for 2. Humberto battles back, following with cradles and pins Shelton. Humberto Carrillo defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 7:18 via pin [**½] This was another solid match, with Humberto winning, Humberto is far from smooth at times in terms of transitional work, so working with Shelton I think is good for him.

– Back to Smackdown for the tag title change. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for highlights of Drew vs. Garza. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 109. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook look at the latest news, breakdown NXT vs. AEW (4.22.20), while Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of the Ring Jimmy Snuka & The Death of Nancy Argentino. The show is approximately 145-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup: 2:10

* AEW Dynamite (4.22.20) Review: 32:05

* NXT (4.22.20) Review: 56:55

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:25:10

* Dark Side of the Ring: Jimmy Snuka and The Death of Nancy Argentino Review: 1:31:06 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.