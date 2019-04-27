Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 4.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott @ 5:35 via pin [**¼]

– EC3 defeated No Way Jose @ 5:11 via pin [**½]

Dana Brooke vs. Ruby Riott : Thy lock up and Ruby pushes Brooke to the ropes. Brooke now overpowers Ruby, and takes her down. Ruby cuts her off with elbow strikes, but Brooke hits a hip toss and kick for 2.Ruby sends her to the buckles and that gets 2. She then chokes her out and works her over in the corner. Brooke gets a roll up for 2, but Ruby hits the back elbow for 2. Ruby grounds the action, but Brooke fires up and escapes. Ruby cuts her off with a mafia kick and covers for 2. She grounds things again, Brooke powers up and escapes. She follows with a clothesline and shoulder tackle. The back handspring elbow connects and the cartwheel splash gets 2. Ruby rolls her up for 2. Brooke then hits the sitout Michinoku driver for the win. Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott @ 5:35 via pin [**¼] This was ok, they went back and forth with solid action, but really didn’t tell much of a story other than commentary trying hard to put Brooke over big as Ruby unfortunately continues to flounder.

– We head back to Smackdown, where Shane cut a promo on Reigns, and then he and Elias laid him out to set up Elias vs. Reigns at MITB. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– They hype Becky’s two title defenses at MITB against Lacey & Charlotte. Back to Raw, where AJ Styles became #1 contender and will face Seth Rollins at MITB. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– They air Bray’s Firefly Fun House.

EC3 vs. No Way Jose : They lock up and Jose starts dancing with EC3. Lock up again, EC3 works a side headlock, and Jose dances his way out. EC3 grounds the action, but Jose fires up to his feet but gets slammed down. EC3 hits the corner splash and follows with a neck breaker for 2. He grounds things again, and then follows with a slam and the elbow drop. Jose fights off the TKO, and hits a belly to back suplex. Jose starts to fire up, and lays in strikes and clotheslines. The corner splash follows and then hits the high cross for 2. EC3 cuts off the KO shot and hits an inverted DDT for 2. Jose gets a cradle for 2 but EC3 cuts him off and hits the one percenter for the win. EC3 defeated No Way Jose @ 5:11 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with a nice mix of EC3’s intensity and Jose’s playfulness.

– Finally, we head back to Smackdown, and Kevin Owens turning on New Day. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– End scene.

