Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.01.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bianca Belair defeated Catalina @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 7:20 via pin [***]

– Tom Phillips & MVP are on commentary.

Bianca Belair vs. Catalina : Bianca takes her down with ease to begin. She then powers her to the corner, and they break clean. Bianca quickly grounds the action, Catalina fights out into counters but Bianca quickly mows her down. The abdominal stretch follows, Catalina counters into a backslide but Bianca cuts her off and works her over in the corner. The slam follows and the running frog splash connects. Catalina fires back, but Bianca cuts her off with a backbreaker. She grounds things and then follows with a suplex for 2. Bianca grounds things, Catalina fights but Bianca overpowers her until Catalina finally escapes. The basement dropkick follows and then hits ahead scissors. She heads up top, Bianca cuts her off and the KOD finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Catalina @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was ok, Catalina has potential but is still a very clunky performer, but Bianca is showing improved poise and is working more like a star.

Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo : They lockup and work into counters as Murphy hits a tackle. Humberto battles back with a RANA, arm drags and the dropkick for 2. He follows with strikes, chops and Murphy dumps him, To the floor and Murphy slams him to the ramp. Back in as Murphy takes control, follows with kicks and grounds things. Murphy talks some trash and keeps him grounded and covers for 2. Humberto fights back, follows with kick and Murphy cuts him off up top. The tree of WHOA follows and then Humberto hits a desperation superkick. He follows with strikes, they trade and Murphy cuts him off until Humberto hits the spin kick. The dropkick dumps him and back in, Humberto hits a missile dropkick for 2. The moonsault is cut off and Murphy follows with strikes but Humberto hits the disaster kick for 2. He heads up top and Murphy cuts him off in mid-air with the knee strike and Murphy’s law for the win. Murphy defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 7:20 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match, Murphy is great.

