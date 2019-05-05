Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated Heath Slater @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 5:10 via pin [**¾]

– The IIconics defeated Tamina & Alicia Fox @ 3:50 via pin [*]

Mojo Rawley vs. Heath Slater : You have to feel bad for Mojo, they officially debut his new look n Main Event. He’s going nowhere even faster now. Slater is still employed. Mojo attacks right away, working over Slater in the corner. He follows with rights, and hits the corner splash. Slater fires back, but Mojo hits the pounce. He then tackles Slater on the floor and yells a lot. Back in and Mojo hits the running punch and Alabama slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated Heath Slater @ 2:10 via pin [NR] This was a fine re-debut/squash for Mojo that no one likely watched.

Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro : Cesaro didn’t even get an entrance. They lock up and Cesaro grounds the action. Alexander makes the ropes and Cesaro maintains control. Alexander hits a head scissors and Cesaro then blocks the dropkick and follows with suplexes. The leg drop follows and he grounds things again. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Cesaro lays in uppercuts, but Alexander lays in chops until Cesaro cuts him off. Back to the ground they go as Cesaro controls. Alexander fights to his feet but Cesaro hits the running boot for 2.The elbow drop also connects for 2. He tries to ground things again, but Alexander hits the back elbow and knee strike. The dropkick follows. Cesaro then cuts him off with an uppercut for 2. Alexander fires back with kicks and a dropkick. Cesaro to the floor and Alexander follows with a tope. Back in and he fakes out Cesaro and picks up the win with the sunset flip. Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 5:10 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good, but short match that played well off of their first meeting on Raw.

The IIconics vs. Tamina & Alicia Fox : Tamina and Royce begin after some arguing. They lock up and Tamina overpowers her. Kay tags in and Tamina lays in back elbows and tosses her aside. Fox tags in hits something resembling dropkicks and covers for 2. A sloppy sunset flip follows for 2. Kay tags in and the IIconics double team her. Kay follows with rights, but Tamina tags in and follows with strikes and takes out Royce. Head butts to Kay follow, Royce makes the save and takes out Fox. Kay rolls up Tamina for 2. Royce tags in and Kay hits the boot and Royce hits the knee strike for the win. The IIconics defeated Tamina & Alicia Fox @ 3:50 via pin [*] This was a bad match, all four leave a lot to be desired and this match up was a poor choice, but hey, the IIconics actually won a match.

