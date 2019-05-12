Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:35 via pin [**¾]

– Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross @ 4:25 via pin [**½]

Cedric Alexander vs. EC3 : They lock up and EC3 overpowers Cedric to begin. Cedric battles back, working into slick counters and hitting the head scissors and dropkick for 2. EC3 cuts him off with a cheap shot to the throat and then lays the boots to him. EC3 then grounds the action, slamming Cedric down and going for repeated covers. EC3 works a grounded full nelson now, Cedric fights but runs into a slam and elbow drop from EC3. Cedric fights back with uppercuts, a back elbow, and then dropkicks. The slingshot flatliner follows for 2. EC3 cuts him off with the lariat and DDT for 2. Cedric follows with the back handspring kick and the lumbar heck finishes it. Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:35 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, with Alexander selling well and then bringing fire down the stretch as he picked up the win.

– Back to Raw and Roman Reigns appearing and Vince’s “genius” reveal of the not well thought out at all wildcard deal. We also get highlights of Reigns vs. McIntyre. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Kofi vs. Bryan. We also get highlights of Reigns vs. McIntyre. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross : Billie Kay is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes. Royce shoves Nikki and Nikki fires back with a dropkick and arm drags. The cradle follows for 2. Nikki locks on a sleeper, Royce escapes and follows with a spin kick. Royce follows with knee strikes and then ties up Nikki in the ropes. She whips Nikki to the buckles and follows with strikes and kicks. Nikki fires back, but Royce slams her down by the hair. Royce now follows with elbows, grounding the action. Nikki hits a jawbreaker and rolls her up for 2. Nikki lays in strikes, fires up and follows with a bulldog for 2. Nikki then heads up top and misses the high cross and Royce covers for 2. Royce then lays the boots to her, and they trade roll ups for 2. Knee strike by Royce and the fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross @ 4:25 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Royce looking better than usual and Nikki working hard when she gets the rare chance to do so.

– Back to Smackdown for Kofi vs. Styles vs. Zayn. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

