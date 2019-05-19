Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Titus O’Neil defeated EC3 @ 5:35 via pin [**]

– The Revival defeated The Lucha House Party @ 7:50 via pin [***]

Titus O’Neil vs. EC3 : EC3 hides in the ropes to begin. They lock up and Titus overpowers him, shoving him to the mat. EC3 fires back, lays the boots to him but Titus fires back with chops. He follows with a slam, and then more chops. EC3 cuts him off with the boot and follows with ground and pound. He then chokes out Titus in the ropes. Then takes out the knee, and covers for 2. EC3 then follows with a missile dropkick for 2. He follows with grounded strikes, but Titus fights back and then gets cut off with a neck breaker and elbow drop. Titus fights off the suplex, and he hits one of his own. Titus follows with rights, shoulder tackles, and then a big boot. The corner splash connects and the clash of the Titus finishes it. Titus O’Neil defeated EC3 @ 5:35 via pin [**] This was ok as Titus is still rather clumsy and EC3 remains trapped in Main Event hell with no direction.

– Next is hype for Styles vs. Rollins at MITB.

– We look back on the women’s contract signing from Monday’s Raw. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– They air Bray going full psycho on the latest Firefly Funhouse.

28.30 The Revival vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Dorado) : Dash and Kalisto begin. They lockup and work to the ropes. They work into counters and Kalisto hits the rolling kick for 2. Dash cuts him ff, tags in Dawson and he follows with uppercuts, Kalisto battles back with a RANA and Dorado is in for double teams. Dawson cuts off Dorado with chops, Dash in but Dorado hits the moonsault press. Kalisto tags in and the luchas clear the ring. Post break and Dash cuts off Kalisto and takes control. Dawson tags in and double teams follow. Dawson then lays in elbow strikes, and covers for 2. Dash tags back in and head butts Kalisto. The Gory special follows, but Kalisto escapes and he takes out the Revival with RANAs and Dorado tags in with a high cross and a RANA. The face buster and dropkick follows. Dorado then hits a trio of moonsaults and that gets 2. Dorado follows with the double lethal injection and Dash counters the dive, but Dorado connects with one. Back in and Dorado gets distracted, and the tag is made and shatter machine finishes him. The Revival defeated The Lucha House Party @ 7:50 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, better than your normal Main Event match we normally get.

– We go back to Raw to see Sami Zayn, with help, beating Braun Strowman to take his spot in MITB. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

