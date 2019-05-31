Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 5.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:55 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson @ 3:58 via pin [**]

Cedric Alexander vs. EC3 : I thought that I was mistakenly watching last week’s episode again, but no, it’s just the same match with the same guys. They lock p and EC3 attacks with kicks and strikes. He follows with chops, but Cedric follows with a head scissors and dropkicks. Cedric follows with strikes, and then a basement dropkick for 2. EC3 cuts off the springboard attack and follows with a belly to back suplex. He then lays the boots to him and chokes him out. The clothesline and neck breaker follows for 2. EC3 grounds things, but Cedric fires back and the sunset flip follows for 2. Cedric follows with strikes, a back elbow and then a dropkick and knee strike. EC3 cuts off the springboard into a TKO and inverted DDT for 2. He takes Cedric up top and follows him up. Cedric fights him off but EC3 crotches him. EC3 follows with a superplex and covers for 2. Cedric fights back, lumbar check, pin. Cedric Alexander defeated EC3 @ 5:55 via pin [**¾] This was their THIRD meting on Main Event THIS MONTH ALONE. It’s great that Cedric keeps winning, but sucks that no one sees him win since no one watches Main Event and that he never makes Raw. It sucks that EC3 keeps losing allegedly because of the fan reactions during the Ambrose feud, but I really think Vince is so senile that he thinks EC3 is REALLY Dixie carter’s nephew and is out to punish him. It sucks that this is the third meeting between them in five shows in May because not only am I sick of it, but it shows a complete lack of imagination, care, and thought put into this show. The match was actually pretty good.

– We get highlights of Brock’s shenanigans on Raw. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Next are highlights of Corbin winning a title shot at Sweet Saudi Money III on Raw. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We now get highlights of Dolph Ziggler attacking Kofi & Woods on Raw. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We see this week’s Firefly Funhouse.

Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson : Ryder and Anderson begin. They lockup and work into counters, with Anderson hitting a shoulder tackle. Ryder fights back with a dropkick, Hawkins tags in and double teams follow for 2. Anderson cuts off Hawkins and tags in Gallows. He lays in head butts, rights and Hawkins is down. Post break and Ryder is in and dropkicks Gallows. Wholesale changes to Anderson & Hawkins, with Hawkins running wild with dropkicks on both. The Michinoku driver follows for 2. Anderson then cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. The double team neck breaker gets 2 as Ryder makes the save. The Long Island Express finishes Gallows. Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson @ 3:58 via pin [**] Ryder & Hawkins had their WrestleMania moment, but haven’t done much since and haven’t been on TV in weeks. They aren’t quite as bad off as the IIconics, but they aren’t in a great place either. This was ok, but the Raw tag champions can’t even get the long match on Main Event. At least they won.

– They hype Triple H vs. Orton at Sweet Saudi Money III.

– We close with highlights of Reigns & Truth vs. Drew & Elias from Smackdown. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– End scene.

