Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.01.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa @ 5:32 via pin [**½]

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 7:53 via pin [**¼]

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese : Nese of course takes time to pose; Tozawa yells at him and here we go, Tozawa fires away with chops, and then drops Nese with a jab and lays the boots to him. Nese fires back but Tozawa hits a running kick and senton. He heads up top and Nese rolls away from the big top rope senton. He cuts off Tozawa and hits a running elbow, covering for 2. He then places Tozawa in the tree of WHOA and lays the boots to him. Nese now works an inverted torture rack, but Tozawa escapes and hits a RANA and shining wizard. The suicide dive follows. Back in and the missile dropkick follows for 2. Nese cuts him off, and cradles him for 2. Tozawa cuts him off with a kick, heads up top and the big senton is cut off by a Nese upper cut; the running Nese follows and Tozawa is down. Tony Nese defeated Akira Tozawa @ 5:32 via pin [**½] This was solid and even fun for the time given, but I wanted more. Hopefully they get a longer match coming up on 205 Live at some point.

– Back to Raw for Rollins vs. Mahal. JIP Rollins counters the khallas, and gets a roll up for 2. The superkick and falcon arrow does the deal as Rollins covers for 2. Rollins fires up, looks for black out, but Singh trips him up Rollins and Mahal grabs a chair and lays out Rollins, covering for 2. Rollins fights of the khallas again, Singh is back and Rollins tosses him in and buckle bombs him into Mahal. Rollins grabs a chair, brings it in, and nails Mahal for the DQ. Jinder Mahal defeated Champion Seth Rollins via DQ [***] This was actually a good match, with strong layout, and the interference actually helping and adding more heat to a great crowd. I hate that we got back to back DQs, as it’s a poor way to start off the show, but overall Rollins leaves with two matches set; Mahal & Elias. Post match, Elias lays out Rollins with a guitar shot, sending him off the announce table and to the floor. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for WWE MITB Qualifier Gauntlet Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan vs. Mickie James vs. Bayley. JIP Ruby lays the boots to Banks, they slap each other, and Ruby slams her down, covering for 2. Ruby lays in chops, Banks fires back and hits a knee strike and then hits meteora for 2. They work into some counters, and Ruby hits a tornado DDT for 2. The head kick follows for another 2. Ruby takes Banks up top, follows her up and Banks fights her off and hits a trapped knee strike. The powerbomb follows and then the Banks statement, and the Riott Squad arrives for the distraction. Banks gets the Banks and Ruby taps. Sasha Banks won via submission [**½] This was a solid main event, with the closing stretch being the best part, but it was largely just there. You can read my Raw Review here.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : Rawley attacks before the bell as Jose dances his way to the ring. Rawley continues the attack as the bell rings, just pummeling Jose. Jose slowly starts to fire back, laying in rights and laying the boots to Rawley. The Thesz press follows and Jose tosses him to the floor. Post break, and Jose is still in control back in the ring. Jose hits a high cross and covers for 2. Rawley then chop blocks the knee, and hits a corner splash, covering for 2. Rawley grounds things, working a chinlock. Jose fights to his feet, but Rawley quickly slams him down and keeps the chinlock as things slow to a crawl. Jose then fires up and escapes, and hits a neck breaker for the double down. He follows with elbows and then strikes. The clothesline and big boot follows and Jose sets for the KO shot, but Rawley cuts him off and hits the running forearm to finish things. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 7:53 via pin [**¼] This was ok, commentary was trying hard to sell Mojo as a deadly force, but while he’s trying, he just comes off as generic heel 53. He has some fire, he’s not bad, but there’s nothing interesting about him.

– Back to Smackdown for Bryan vs. Joe vs. Cass. JIP as Joe and Cass are brawling. Cass lays in clubbing strikes, and hits the elbow drop but Bryan makes the save. Joe and Cass trade strikes, Bryan joins in and attacks the knee of Cass and then Joe. Bryan now lays in kicks to both, and covers Cass for 2. Bryan continues to attack the knee of Cass, but Joe gets the clutch on Bryan, but Bryan counters into a pinning combo for 2. Bryan dumps Joe, and looks for the yes lock on Cass, and gets it after a fight. Joe makes the save, but Bryan takes him out with the apron knee strike. Bryan up top now, and hits Cass with a missile dropkick. He fires up and hits the running knee strike, but Joe gets the clutch on Bryan. Bryan fades, and he’s out. Samoa Joe defeated Daniel Bryan & Big Cass via submission [***] While I fond it a bit too slavish to the triple threat formula at times, I thought that tonight’s main event was a good match that gave everyone a chance to shine, and I feel the right man won since Joe’s been on fire, but I wasn’t too hot on Bryan taking the loss. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

