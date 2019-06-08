Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– EC3 defeated No Way Jose @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Natalya and Dana Brooke defeated Tamina and Sarah Logan @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

EC3 vs. No Way Jose : They lock up and EC3 then follows with a shoulder tackle. Jose fires back and hits a tackle, and follows with a hip toss and dropkick. The senton atomic follows, but EC3 counters back with an elbow strike and inverted DDT for 2. EC3 then lays the boots to Jose, and follows with a suplex for 2. EC3 then grounds the action, Jose tries to fire up and does. He escapes, but runs into a clothesline and EC3 covers for 2. The neck breaker then connects for 2. EC3 takes him up top, follows, but Jose fights him off and hits the high cross. Jose follows with strikes, a clothesline, and then a neck breaker. The corner slash follows, and then a flapjack connects for 2. Jose back up top, but EC3 crotches him and hits the TKO and one percenter for the win. EC3 defeated No Way Jose @ 5:30 via pin [**½] The streak is over, EC3 has finally won match. The match was perfectly solid, and it was nice to finally see EC3 win one here.

– We go back to Raw for the Rollins vs. Lesnar angle. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Shane, Drew, & The Revival beating down Reigns. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– We head to Smackdown for more Shane vs. Reigns. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– They show the latest Firefly Funhouse.

Natalya & Dana Brooke vs. Tamina & Sarah Logan : Logan and Natalya begin. They lockup and Dana tags in and double teams follow and Dana covers for 1. Natalya tags back in and rolls Logan up for 2. Quick tags follow, but Logan powders. The faces attack, as they spill to the floor. Post break and Logan has Natalya grounded, working an inverted cloverleaf. Natalya counters out, but Logan cuts her off with a curb stomp. Tamina chokes out Natalya, but Natalya fires back but Tamina gets in a cheap shot. Tamina & Dana tag in and Dana lays in kicks. The enziguri follows and then the back handspring elbow and bulldog follows. It breaks down, and Tamina hits a superkick for 2. She misses the corner splash, Natalya tags in and Dana hits an assisted senton for the win. Natalya and Dana Brooke defeated Tamina and Sarah Logan @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok, with Tamina not involved all that much. Dana worked really hard.

– Back to Smackdown for Kofi vs. Ziggler build. They hype Super Showdown, showing highlights of the final angles for Taker vs. Goldberg. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 26. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title win and the whole NJPW BOSJ final event. From there, a preview of Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event and dive into an exploration of AEW & NJPW working together. The show is approximately 112-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW BOSJ Finals Review: 3:45

* NJPW Dominion Preview: 45:50

* Exploring an AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: 118:50 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.