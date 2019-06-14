Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Viking Raiders defeated Titus O’Neil and No Way Jose @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 7:10 via submission [**]

The Viking Raiders vs. Titus O’Neil & No Way Jose : Jose and Erick begin. They lock up; Jose wants to dance so Erik fucking kills him with a knee strike. Ivar tags in and follows with kicks, and then works quick tags with Erik. They work over Jose with ease, using double teams and covering for 2. Ivar grounds the action, and follows with strikes before covering for 2. Jose starts to fire back, hits a neck breaker and tags in O’Neil. O’Neil runs wild with shoulder tackles and big boots, dumping Ivar. Jose tags himself in and hits the high cross for 2. He’s cut off and Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Titus O’Neil and No Way Jose @ 4:05 via pin [**] The Viking Raiders have been MIA from TV seemingly forever, and following the SaudiMania III battle royal, are now working geek matches on Main event. This was ok, but completely depressing watching the Viking Experience on Main Event. For Christ’s sake, they didn’t even get revenge on Titus for eliminating them in the battle royal.

– We see Bray Wyatt killing Rambling Rabbit on the Firefly Funhouse.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up and Natalya grounds the action, going for pin attempts. Logan fights back, but Natalya pulls an arm bar until Logan powers out. Natalya grounds things again, and easily out wrestles Logan. Natalya starts working the knee, locking on an Indian deathlock variation but Logan escapes, follows with strikes and stuns Natalya off the ropes. Logan follows with a knee strike and covers for 2. She grounds the action, Natalya escapes but Logan hits a dropkick, and coves for 2. Natalya then gets a small package for 2. Logan cuts her off, and locks on the inverted cloverleaf. Natalya rolls out, hits a German, and slams Logan to the buckles. Logan follows with a head butt, but Natalya double legs her. Logan kicks her away, follows with a head butt and curb stomp for 2. Logan heads up top, misses something ugly and Natalya locks on the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya defeated Sarah Logan @ 7:10 via submission [**] The work was ok, but there was no heat or intensity to anything they did.

