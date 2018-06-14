Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.15.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Ascension @ 5:38 via pin [**¾]

– Mojo Rawley defeated Chad Gable @ 9:05 via pin [**]

Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews w/Dana Brooke vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) : Viktor and Titus start us off. Viktor attacks with chops and mocks Titus. Titus cuts him off, tosses him around and he delivers chops. Viktor looks for a high cross, gets caught and slammed by Titus. Apollo tags in, but Viktor cuts him off and Konnor tags in. Apollo picks up the pace and hits the dropkick for 2. Konnor cuts him off with a flapjack, and Viktor in and they lay the boots to him. Viktor follows with chops, Konnor back in and double teams follow as Konnor covers for 2. Konnor hits the leg drop, again, covering for 2 as Viktor tags back in and lays the boots to Apollo, isolating him and then grounding the action. Viktor cuts off the tag attempt, but Apollo fight out of the Ascension’s corner and Konnor takes out Titus. Apollo cuts him of with an enziguri and we get hot tag Titus. He runs wild on both and is fired up. The corner splash and powerslam gets 2. It breaks down, Apollo takes out Konnor with a moonsault to the floor and clash of the Titus finishes Viktor. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Ascension @ 5:38 via pin [**¾] This was a basic, but pretty good and fun little tag match with some nice energy. No complaints.

– Back to Raw for Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon. JIP as Moon fires up and works over Natalya, heads up top and hit the eclipse, Bliss cuts her off and pulls her to the floor and slams her to he steps and Bliss covers Natalya for 2 as Banks makes the save. Bliss cuts off banks and then posts her. But Natalya gets the sharpshooter on Bliss and Bliss taps. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun opening match, they gave them a lot of time, and everyone got some time to shine. I need a Moon vs. Banks singles program now. You can read my Raw Review here. Back to Smackdown for Asuka, Charlotte, Naomi, Becky Lynch, & Lana vs. Carmella, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. JIP as Charlotte hits a moonsault to the floor onto the IIconics. Naomi takes out Deville and Carmella in and superkicks Asuka and gets 2 as Lana makes the save. Asuka lock on Carmella and she taps. Asuka, Charlotte, Naomi, Becky Lynch, & Lana defeated Carmella, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville via pin [**½] Booking wise, this was actually a smart match to book as you hype the women’s title match, the MITB match, and possible feuds for after the PPV with Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville being involved. The actual match was solid, but felt way too chaotic at times. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Raw for Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens. JIP as Kevin is back and we get a tower of doom. Strowman is alive now, makes his way back and takes out Roode & Balor. Kevin runs but Strowman chases him into the crowd and brings him back to the ring. Strowman kills everyone with shoulder tackles, but can’t follow up as he sells the ribs. Back in and Roode saves Kevin. Strowman cuts him off and Balor fires back with an enziguri and double stomp to the back of Strowman. John Woooooo is cut off by a tackle. They all attack Strowman, but Kevin rolls up Roode for 2. Balor cuts then off and hits sling blade to Strowman. John Woooo follows and Balor hits the double stomp and covers for 2 as Roode makes the save. Roode hits the glorious DDT on Strowman, but Kevin tosses him out and hits the frog splash on Strowman but Strowman kicks out. Kevin attacks Strowman with ladder shots, but Strowman cuts him of and chokeslams him. Strowman powerslams Kevin onto a ladder and wins. Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens via pin [***½] This was a very good main event match overall. Strowman got to play monster, and the purpose of the match was to heavily tease that he is so much of a monster that he’s a lock to win MITB, which feels like a big misdirection play by WWE to throw us off the scent of the real winner. This was the best thing on another lacking Raw. You can read my Raw Review here.

Mojo Rawley vs. Chad Gable : They lockup and Mojo shoves Gable away and follows with rights. Gable now works into some slick counters, and takes Mojo down. Mojo fights to his feet and hits a shoulder tackle. Gable now hits arm drags and grounds things. Mojo fights to his feet and tosses Gable across the ring. Gable picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. They go to the floor, back in and Gable dumps Mojo back to the floor. Post break, and Mojo is backing control. The pounce follows and Mojo covers for 2. Gable is selling like a champ for Mojo’s shit offense. Mojo grounds the action, Gable fires up with strikes but Mojo quickly cuts him off and covers for 2, dragging the pace down to a crawl. I love that he has “killer instinct” on his forearm cover and shows none. Gable fights back and hits a running forearm. The dropkick follows and Mojo botches the over the top and to the floor and has to roll under the ropes. Gable hits an apron cannonball and back in the high cross is caught. Gable escapes and hits a German for 2. Mojo hits a sloppy F5 variation for 2. Gable looks for a victory roll and gets it for 2. Mojo then stun guns him and hits the running KO shot for the win, Mojo Rawley defeated Chad Gable @ 9:05 via pin [**] This was OK at best, but that was all due to Gable, who pulled Mojo kicking and screaming to OK. Gable is completely wasted; send him to 205 Live where he can actually be used in fun matches. Mojo maybe a nice guy, but he is a really bad professional wrestler.

– Back to Raw for Nia & Ronda. JIP as Rousey says she plans to improvise Jax’s arm off. Rousey says she’s confident and has earned that right. Jax says Rousey’s one match was impressive, but it was against a part timer in a tag match. Jax gives the “I’ve been here for years grinding speech,” (LULZ) and plans to take Rousey’s reputation and then she will be the baddest woman on the planet. Jax says she knows she will win because Rousey isn’t ready, and that’s why she challenged her. Rousey says she’s heard that all of her life and proved people wrong, and broke PPV & attendance records by doing so. And now she’s going into the hall of fame. “I AM RONDA ROUSEY AND I WAS BORN READY!” Jax attacks and hits a head butt. Rousey pulls an arm bar, but Jax fights and then taps to Rousey days ahead of the PPV. This was one of those horribly scripted segments with people not talking like real people. It did absolutely nothing to make we want to see them attempt to wrestle on Sunday, although I actually have more confidence in Rousey over Jax. You can read my Raw Review here.

