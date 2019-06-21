Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 2:43 due to referee stoppage (blood) [NR]

– Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander @ 6:00 via pin [***]

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up and Logan overpowers Dana to begin. Logan then grounds her, but Dana gets a cradle for 2. Logan fires back with an elbow, but Dana hits a slam and cartwheel splash for 2. Dana follows with corner strikes, but Logan cuts her off and then gets ran over by a shoulder tackle. They work to the apron and Logan hits a running knee strike, sending Dana into he post and busting her open. Logan covers for 2, and the ref checks on Dana ad then waves it off. That’ll be a no contest. Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 2:43 due to referee stoppage (blood) [NR] They were having a really solid match until the unfortunate injury & stoppage.

– We see this week’s Firefly Funhouse.

Robert Roode vs. Cedric Alexander : Roode has lost the porn mustache, and is back to the beard. They lock up and Roode looks to work the arm, but Alexander counters out and works a hammerlock until Roode catches him with a back elbow. Alexander fires back, they work to the corner, and Alexander follows with chops and a head scissors and dropkick. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Alexander grounds the action, working the arm. He mocks Roode and follows with an elbow drop. More chops connect until Roode cuts him off and hits a northern lariat. Roode grounds things, but Alexander fights to his feet and they trade strikes. Alexander then hits the springboard clothesline, forearm strikes, and a back elbow. The back handspring kick follows for 2. Roode counters the lumbar check into a sunset flip for 2. The spinebuster follows for 2. Alexander fights off the DDT, but Roode trips him up on the springboard and the glorious DDT finishes it. Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander @ 6:00 via pin [***] On a sad note, Alexander finally loses the unofficial Main Event championship. The good news is that this was a good little match and had a slick finish.

– They hype Stomping Grounds.

– End scene.

