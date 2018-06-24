Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.22.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik @ 5:40 via pin [**¾]

– The Authors of Pain defeated The Fashion Police @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik : They lock up, Nese takes him to the corner and lays in strikes. Metalik picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and dropkick. They work into some fast paced back and forth, and Nese misses the lionsault. Metalik fires back with a missile dropkick and Nese powders and pulls Metalik to the floor. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Nese now grounds the action; Metalik tries to fight out and escapes. They work up top and they trade strikes. Metalik takes Nese to the mat and hits a high cross off of the post. Metalik now lays in leg kicks and hits a sling blade. Metalik back up top and Nese cuts him off with an uppercut and follows him up. Nese gets crotched and Metalik hits a RANA and covers for 2. Nese counters out of the Metalik driver and Germans Metalik to the buckles, The running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik @ 5:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun little match as they made the most of their time.

– Back to Raw for The Rousey/Bliss segment. Kurt Angle kicks off the show, gloating about Raw talents winning both MITB matches. He brings out Bliss, who demanded the following presentation. Angle hands her the title she won last night and says that Nia Jax is off for physical therapy, but wants her rematch next month at Extreme Rules. Bliss thanks Angle and the fans… for the opportunity to rub it in all of your faces. The crowd chants for Rousey and Bliss says she beat a bully in Jax and another bully in Rousey. She says it’s all about her now, the only woman that matters around here. Rousey arrives and she’s pissed. Bliss tries to hide as Angle holds Rousey back. Bliss talks shit about beating Rousey down at MITB, and reminds us all that what she did at MITB was legal, and admits that Rousey was so close to winning the title, but now we’ll never know because she is champion again. Bliss says Rousey is upset because last night was all about her, she stole the headlines, and Rousey is irrelevant and an over hyped rookie. Rousey attacks and takes Bliss down and then takes out Angle as he pulls her off of Bliss. Rousey then beats on Bliss with the briefcase and they hits Angle as well, yelling that he’s not her friend. She then fights off the refs and powerbombs Bliss through the table. This was an absolutely great opening angle, Bliss was great on the mic selling last night’s events (the only thing she forgot was mentioning she “single-handedly beat 9 women,” but she was great and completely unlikable. That was followed by a Stone Cold-like segment with Rousey attacking Bliss and laying her out and even attacking Angle, leading to the storyline suspension. This was the hottest open to Raw in some time. You can read my Raw Review here. Back to Smackdown for Carmella & Asuka. JIP as Asuka’s music hits and here comes Ellsworth doing some cosplay. Carmella finds this hilarious and hugs him. Jimmy Dream says no one was ready for Ellsworth, especially Asuka. He’s back and back to serve Carmella. Ellsworth explains how much better Carmella is than everyone, better than Charlotte, Beyonce, Lita, Mother Teresa, and even Ronda Rousey. But especially Asuka, Asuka arrives and she’s pissed. Asuka attacks, but Carmella lays her out and bails with Ellsworth. This was a not so good opening segment, Carmella’s delivery is good, but she’s feeling too similar to Bliss character wise. Also, Asuka is just another girl right now, her aura has been crushed, and it also went too long. Post match McIntyre attacks and lays out Rollins. You can read my Raw Review here. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Raw for Rollins vs. Ziggler. JIP as Drew distracts him and Ziggler gets a roll up for the win as he had the tights. Dolph Ziggler defeated Champion Seth Rollins via pin [***½] This was very good, they told a good story with Rollins being injured, him having to use the tights last night to retain out of desperation, and finally falling here to Ziggler. That’s all well and good, but why Ziggler? It feels so been there and done that, if not Elias last night, it really should have been McIntyre here tonight. You can read my Raw Review here.

The Authors of Pain vs. The Fashion Police : Nice to see the AOP are still alive. Breeze starts off and gets overpowered right away. He picks up the pace and hits a kick and then a dropkick taking Akem to the floor. Rezar tags in and Fandango tags in as well and fires up with chops. Rezar cuts him off and the AOP work double teams and take control. Post break, and Breeze is in and hits a superkick for 2. He’s quickly cut off and the last chapter finishes him. The Authors of Pain defeated The Fashion Police @ 3:00 via pin [NR] SQUASH

– Back to Smackdown for a glorious Rusev day. JIP as Joe gets the clutch. Bryan counters out and beats the count, Joe is counted out. The Bludgeon Brothers appear and killer bomb Bryan. Miz appears hits the skull crushing finale and pins Bryan. Miz is a sneaky bastard. Rusev now arrives. Post break, and Rusev is in control and beating down Miz. Miz cuts him off, but Rusev counters the clothesline and hits a fall away slam for 2. Miz makes the comeback, dumping Rusev and follows him out and slams him to the barricade. Backing and the running boot gets 2 for Miz. He grounds the action, Rusev battles to his feet but Miz cuts him of wit a neck breaker and covers for 2. Miz hits the corner clothesline and follows with the double sledge for 2. Miz again grounds things; Rusev struggles for the ropes and makes it. They trade strikes, Rusev fires up and runs wild, hitting a spin kick. Miz counters back, Rusev fights off the finale, and hits a superkick for 2. Miz tries to run, Rusev follows but Miz slams Rusev to the steps. Back in and Miz covers for 2. Rusev counters the Miz kicks, but Miz counters the accolade into a DDT for 2. Miz sets and Rusev counters the dropkick with the MACHKA KICK! The accolade follows and Miz taps, IT’S RUSEV DAY IN AMERICA AGAIN! Rusev won via submission [****] This was an overall great match. Big E was really great and stepped up in the first portion, making the most of his time working with Bryan. He knew he’d get a chance to shine against Bryan, who always works hard and loves making others look good, so that was an extremely strong start. The Joe portion was next and played off of that extremely well, as Bryan was tired and fighting to survive against an old foe that’s a beast. The Joe countout protects him and also shows that Bryan barely survived. The Bludgeon Brothers thing was foreshadowed prior to the match, and I’m fine with it, as long as they give a good explanation next week, because it makes me curious if they did it on their own or if Miz was involved in it. Speaking of Miz, his elimination of Bryan was extremely well done, he scores a slimy heel win, and they do so without hurting Bryan or giving away too much interaction between the two. I love the Rusev win, even if he’s just challenger of the month, he’s great, he’s over, and he’s a fresh challenger. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

