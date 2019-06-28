Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:13 via pin [**½]

– EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode defeated Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik @ 2:32 via pin [NR]

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan : This is a rematch from last week, where Logan hit a V trigger on Brooke, sending her into the post and busting her open for the match stoppage. They talk shit, trade slaps and working counters until Logan chop blocks Brooke. Logan grounds things, choking out Brooke and dumping her to the floor. Logan follows and rolls Brooke back in and then dropkicks her back to the floor. Logan rolls her back in sand covers for 2. Logan grounds the action, working a cobra clutch. Brooke counters out but Logan cuts her off and covers for 2. Brooke hits a head scissors and strikes and then cradles her for 2. Logan lays in strikes, and then a gut buster for 2. Logan chokes her out in the ropes, but misses the corner dropkick. Brooke fights to her feet and follows with rights and a clothesline and another. The enziguri connects and then the back handspring elbow follows. Logan cuts her off with a knee strike and they tease the spot from last week but Brooke cuts her off, heads up top and busts out a nice looking swanton to pick up the win. Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:13 via pin [**½] This was a solid outing that played well off of last week’s match, but could have used some more intensity to make it even better.

EC3, Cesaro, and Robert Roode vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik : Dorado and EC3 begin. They lockup and EC3 hits a shoulder tackle. Dorado fires back and follows with a high cross for 2. Kalisto in and double teams follow as the luchas clear the ring and pose. Metalik hits a missile dropkick on Cesaro but EC3makes the save. Lethal injection by Dorado, it breaks down and Kalisto hits a suicide dive, Metalik springboards into an uppercut and he’s done. EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode defeated Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik @ 2:32 via pin [NR] Main Event is back to form delivering a multi-man match that gets no real time for the guys to do anything, although they tried. It’s honestly ridiculous when they do this. The finish was at least cool.

