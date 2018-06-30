Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 6.29.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:20 via pin [**¾]

– Bobby Roode & The Fashion Police defeated Curt Hawkins & The Ascension @ 4:50 via pin [**]

Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis : Gable takes control right away, scoring with takedowns and near falls. Gable is working some really slick standing switches into a takedown. Gable hits arm drags, monkey flip and Kanellis finally cuts him off, stunning him off the ropes and taking the heat with a clothesline. Kanellis hits a corner clothesline and another, and follows with a running big boot for 2. Gable fires up, picks up the pace and dropkicks Kanellis to the floor. Gable hits an apron cannonball and then back in hits the moonsault for 2. Kanellis fight back, and hits the side effect for 2. The superkick follows; Gable counters back and then hits chaos theory for the win. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:20 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good back and forth match, with both guys looking good. Gable really could use a move to 205 Live as he’d tear it up with a lot of those guys, unfortunately I have no idea what you do with Kanellis until Maria returns.

– Back to Raw for Bliss vs. Natalya. JIP as Natalya cuts her off with clotheslines, and a snap suplex. The Russian leg sweep follows, Mickie distracts Natalya and Bliss then gets cut off by Jax. Natalya gets the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss via submission [*] This wasn’t good, the layout was generally poor, there was some slow motion wrestling, and Natalya winning was completely stupid when Bliss has a title defense coming up and feud with Rousey. Sure she’s a heel and “got some of her own medicine,” but losing to Natalya seems like such a waste as her only character trait is “Ronda’s friend” at this point. I also love how Natalya & Nia are magical friends of convenience after Jax tried to wreck her best friend. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for The Riott Squad (Riott, Morgan, & Logan) vs. Banks, Bayley, & Moon. JIP t breaks down on the floor as Banks cradles Ruby for 2. Ruby then rolls her up off of the distraction and wins. The Riott Squad defeated Banks, Bayley, & Moon via pin [**] The match was ok/fine, but the post match angle was well done. Bayley then attacks Banks post match and beats her down. Bayley then slams Banks to the steps and again. The feud wasn’t going well, but when WWE decides they want to pull a trigger, they can. The crowd reacted big to the Bayley attack, which was good as she was getting almost no reaction at all lately. I’m interested. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Bryan vs. Harper. JIP as Harper takes things back to the ground. Bryan escapes, fires up with kicks, but runs into a dropkick. Harper goes back to the chops, and hits a head butt. Harper takes Bryan up top, follows him up, Bryan fires up with rights and hits a tornado DDT. Bryan now lights him up with YES kicks, and then gets a roll up for 2. Bryan looks for the YES lock but Rowan makes the save for the DQ. Daniel Bryan defeated Harper via DQ [***] Bryan vs. Harper was a good and simple main event, working the classic big man vs. little man formula. It was refreshing to see Harper in singles action and getting to do more than his new basic bludgeoning offense. While it fits the team, it really limits a talented performer. Harper got to take most of the match, looked dominant, while Bryan got to make the resilient babyface comeback and almost won until Rowan ruined Bryan’s night for the DQ. I don’t really have a problem with the finish, other than they ran one on Raw in the main event and one earlier in the show, which feels extremely redundant. But it worked to set up the post match angle and reunion. The Bludgeons beat down Bryan post match until… KANE arrives to make the save. Kane attacks the champions and Bryan joins in and hits the Busaiku knee and Kane follows with a chokeslam. Bryan seems hesitant after they clear the ring, and Kane offers a hug. Bryan refuses at first but they hug and Team Hell No rides again. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Bobby Roode & The Fashion Police vs. Curt Hawkins & The Ascension : Breeze and Viktor to begin. They work some back and forth and then play to the crowd. Breeze hits a dropkick and Fandango & Hawkins tag in. Hawkins mocks Fandango’s dancing and then calls for Roode to tag in. He does and issues some fashion citations to Hawkins and then fires away with rights. Fandango tags in and lays in chops and rights. Konnor tags in and cuts off Roode. Post break, and the heels work quick tags and work over Fandango. Fandango quickly fights then off and we get wholesale changes to Roode and Hawkins as Roode runs wild. The blockbuster connects and Roode covers for 2. It breaks down, and Roode hits a spinebuster on Hawkins. He puts on Fandango’s hat and hits the glorious DDT for the win. Bobby Roode & The Fashion Police defeated Curt Hawkins & The Ascension @ 4:50 via pin [**] Hawkins drops to 0-205 as the streak continues. This was ok, short, but at least it was fun while it lasted.

– Back to Raw for Ziggler vs. Rollins. JIP as Rollins dumps Ziggler to the floor. Rollins gets tripped up by Drew, and that allows Ziggler to attack. The ref now randomly tosses Drew to the back even though he didn’t see anything. Rollins gets a roll up for the phantom pin. Rollins now hits a suicide dive, taking out both. Back in and Ziggler crotches him up top and covers for 2. Rollins escapes a sleeper and hits the ripcord knee strike for 2. They work to the apron, Ziggler fights him off and follows with an apron DDT to Rollins, and Rollins rolls to the floor. Rollins just barely beats the count. Ziggler fires up and plays HBK, but the superkick is countered into a buckle bomb and superkick by Rollins for a good near fall. Rollins heads up top but Ziggler runs up and cuts him off, they battle and Ziggler gets knocked to the mat. Rollins goes high fly flow and connects for another good near fall, and the crowd is really into this now. Rollins sets for black out, misses and they trade roll ups like last week with both grabbing the tights. Rollins gets posted and Ziggler hits zigzag for a great near fall. Ziggler takes Rollins up top, follows and Rollins changes position and teases a suplex to the floor. Rollins now hits the superplex and then does the deal with a falcon arrow but Drew pulls out the ref for the DQ. Seth Rollins defeated IC Champion Dolph Ziggler @ 27:50 via DQ [****] I personally hate investing nearly 30-minutes into a match only to get a DQ, but it was a great match. This should set up a tag match as soon as next week, and possibly Rollins vs. Ziggler in a stipulation match at Extreme Rules. They beat down Rollins but Reigns slowly makes his way out to make the save. he takes out Ziggler and brawls with Drew and clears the ring, likely setting up an upcoming tag match. You can read my Raw Review here.

