Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:55 via pin [**½]

– Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander @ 4:10 via pin [**¾]

Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan : Yes, we’re getting this match for the third week in a row, because we need the rubber match. With Ruby Riott out injured, can we get Logan some entrance music of her own? Logan attacks with a dropkick right away and lays the boots to her. She follows with a slam and another. Logan grounds the action, working a million dollar dream. Dana hits a jawbreaker and ends Logan to the floor. The back handspring elbow follows and back in, Dana hits the tornado suplex for 2. Logan cuts her off and sends her to the buckles. She lays the boots to her, and hits a curb stomp. She chokes her out in the ropes but Dana hits a head scissors and cradle for 2. Logan follows with a basement dropkick for 2. The inverted cloverleaf follows, but Dana escapes and gets cut off with a gut buster. Logan lays in strikes, kicks, and then misses a running kick and Dana hits a flapjack. The shoulder tackle follows, and the cartwheel splash gets 2. Logan stuns her off the ropes, hits the knee strike and wins. Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:55 via pin [**½] Logan wins this epic Main Event feud 2 matches to 1, and her reward will be to continue not to be featured on Raw. They had another perfectly solid match here.

Robert Roode vs. Cedric Alexander : They lock up and Roode connects with a shoulder tackle. Lock up again, and Alexander picks up the pace, hits arm drags, shoulder tackles and then a cradle for 2. The dropkick follows for 2. They trade strikes, Roode lays in chops and uppercuts. The back elbow drops Roode and Alexander hits a suicide dive. Back in and the springboard clothesline connects for 2. Alexander lays in chops, takes out the knees and hits a PK. Roode counters the slingshot flatliner into a spinebuster for 2. Alexander counters the DDT, hits the neutralizer kick and covers for 2. The enziguri follows, but Roode pulls the bulldog sit down pin, grabs the ropes, and steals the win. Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander @ 4:10 via pin [**¾] Roode goes to 2-0 on Alexander on Main Event in a pretty good match with a nice sense of urgency and making the most of the time given; poor Cedric.

