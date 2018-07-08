Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Ascension defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Jinder Mahal defeated Zack Ryder @ 5:45 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno : Slater and Viktor to begin. Viktor overpowers and takes things to the mat. Slater quickly fights to his feet, takes over, and tags in Rhyno for some double teams. Konnor now tags in, and it’s hoss time as they lock up. They trade shoulder tackles, and Rhyno takes him down and then misses a charge, allowing the Ascension to take control. They work quick tags and isolate Rhyno, double teams follow and Konnor covers for 2. Good control by the Ascension here, Rhyno slowly fights back, and hits the belly to belly on Viktor. Slater tags in and runs wild for a bit, throwing rights and hitting knee strikes. The neck breaker gets 2. Rhyno takes out Konnor, but Viktor dumps him. Konnor slams him to the barricade and for the first time in years, the Ascension hits fall of man and… win? Yes they win! The Ascension defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno @ 5:10 via pin [**½] Apparently this is the Ascension’s first win in regular tag team action in over two years. Poor Curt Hawkins is sill out there looking for that elusive W after over 205 straight loses. This was a perfectly solid formula tag with The Ascension picking up the surprising win.

– Back to Raw for Ziggler & McIntyre vs. Rollins & Reigns. JIP as Rollins buckle bombs Ziggler, and the Revival attacks Reigns for the DQ. Rollins & Reigns defeated Ziggler & McIntyre via DQ [***] This was a good and fun match, with Rollins in particular showing great fire. The finish makes sense to build to tonight’s tag match with Reigns & Lashley vs. The Revival. The Revival, Ziggler, & McIntyre beat down Rollins and Reigns. The claymore/zigzag lays out Rollins while The Revival hit shatter machine on Reigns. Fun angle. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for The Revival vs. Lashley & Reigns. JIP as the Revival work quick tags, isolating and grounding Reigns. Reigns tries to fire up and to his feet, but gets cut off. Reigns again fires up, fights them off, and still won’t tag out. Dash gets a roll up for 2. Lashley now rushes in and cleans house and then demands the tag. Reigns refuses and the Revival kick his ass and get disqualified for kicking too much ass and Lashley walks off to allow Reigns to get his ass beat some more. Shatter machine follows on Reigns. Lashley & Reigns defeated The Revival via DQ (kicking too much ass) [*½] Nothing much happened here, it was all angle to build to Lashley vs. Reigns, but came off poorly as it was the second tag match with reigns ending in a DQ on the same show. They left Reigns out there forever to try and get the sympathy applause, and it failed miserably. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for The Usos vs. Team Hell No. JIP as Kane sets for a chokeslam, countered and the Usos throw a superkick party to both and cover Kane for 2. The Usos head up top and Kane counters the double uce and hand Bryan battle back, Busaiku knee and chokeslam finish things. Team Hell No defeated The Usos via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, with Bryan & The Usos working very well together as Team Hell No picking up a big win ahead of challenging for the tag titles. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Jinder Mahal w/Sunil Singh vs. Zack Ryder : They lock up and Mahal looks to overpower Ryder to begin. Ryder counters out, looks to pick up the pace, but Mahal hits a shoulder tackle. Ryder now hits a dropkick and Mahal powders to the apron. Back in and Mahal attacks with strikes. Ryder now gets a backslide for 2. Mahal cuts him off, but Ryder battles back and hits corner forearms. Mahal to he floor, Ryder follows. Back in and Ryder takes Mahal down, but Mahal lays in rights and then follows with knee drops. He grounds things with a chinlock, keeping control. Ryder fights to his feet, but Mahal hits a DDT. The knee drop follows. Mahal follows with a suplex and covers for 2. Ryder now counters a suplex into a neck breaker and both men are down. Ryder now follows with clotheslines and then a missile dropkick. Singh distracts Ryder and Mahal hits the Khallas and picks up the win. Jinder Mahal defeated Zack Ryder @ 5:45 via pin [**] This was ok, but rather lackadaisical. If Mahal is going to win on main event, just have him win clean.

– Back to Raw for Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman. JIP They lock up, Strowman tosses Kevin away and he powders. Kevin runs to the back and gets counted out. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens @ 0:45 via countout [NR] Well, the good news is that they didn’t give away the match ahead of the PPV. The bad news is that it was a horrible segment, as they continue to make Braun a parody of himself, and he just doesn’t feel as hot or interesting as he previously was. Kevin runs to his car but forgot his keys. He foolishly hides in a port-a-potty. Strowman searches for him. Strowman realizes where he’s hiding due to his animalistic sense of smell. He knocks, and then duct tapes it shut. He drags the potty into the building and into the arena. There is a ramp conveniently attached to the stage for him to drag him onto the stage. Strowman now charges and knocks it off of the stage. Kevin emerges covered in port a potty blue juice, I was expecting shit. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

4 legend