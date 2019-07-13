Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.12.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Tamina @ 6:30 via pin [**]

– Robert Roode defeated Heath Slater @ 3:50 via pin [**]

– Sam Roberts, who continues to be horrible, is on commentary.

Natalya vs. Tamina : They lock up, with Tamina overpowering Natalya early on. Christ, they just reminded me that Tamina has been in WWE for 9-years, claiming she’s a trendsetter for the women. FUCK OFF. Tamina follows with shoulder tackles, while Roberts tries to say Tamina is like UFC’s Amanda Nunes. Listen, if you don’t know, at this time, Nunes is the most decorated and successful women’s MMA fighter of all time in terms of overall accomplishments and whom she’s defeated. So how in the hell are she and Tamina similar other than they are females? Natalya fires back, lays in strikes and then grounds the action and covers for 2. Tamina fights off the sharpshooter, but Natalya hits a dropkick on the floor. Tamina powders again and hits a superkick. Back in and she covers for 2. The corner ass attack gets 2. Tamina grounds things, Natalya fights to her feet and gets cut off. She chokes out Natalya, but Natalya then cradles her for 2. Clothesline by Tamina, but Natalya then slams her to the buckles and follows with strikes until Tamina hits a Samoan drop for 2. Tamina misses a charge and Natalya hits a Michinoku driver for the win. Natalya defeated Tamina @ 6:30 via pin [**] The match was slow but ok, and featured some all time bad commentary from Sam Roberts,

– They hype Kofi vs. Joe on Sunday, and then the rest of the card.

Robert Roode vs. Heath Slater : Hey, Slater still has a job. They lock up and Roode quickly grounds things and then celebrates. Slater dances and Roode attacks, hits shoulder tackles, and Slater hits an atomic drop and clothesline. He follows with strikes, but Roode stuns him off the ropes and follows with a northern lariat. Slater fires up and follow with strikes, a knee strike, and hits the corner forearm. He heads up top and the flying clothesline follows for 2. Roode counters the neck breaker, but Slater hits it the second time for 2. Slater misses a charge and the glorious DDT finishes it. Robert Roode defeated Heath Slater @ 3:50 via pin [**] Roode maintains his Main Event championship with another win. The match was ok and had better pacing than the opener, but was just there. Not really worth leaving catering for.

